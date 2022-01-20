ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

1964 MARK 2 MANUAL 3.4 PROJECT CAR For Sale

carandclassic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark 2 Jagaur 3. 4 manual with overdrive,...

www.carandclassic.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

5 of the Best V8 Sports Cars for Sale Today

The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the best V8 sports car out there. However, the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette’s flat-plane V8 could change that. If you want a cheap V8, the Dodge Challenger is only $37,230. It’s no secret the V8 motor is on its way out. More to the...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious As January Rolls On

These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we roll through January.
BUYING CARS
AutoGuide.com

Smallest Cars on Sale Today

Diminutive. Tiny. Efficient. Whatever you call them, these are the smallest new cars you can buy. Some of them, as you’ll no doubt note, are not cars at all. As manufacturers continue to abandon the old style and chase crossover sales, the latter have moved in to fill the gap. To wit: Nissan’s smallest car, the “sub-compact” Versa, is nearly three feet longer than the shortest new car on sale. It doesn’t even make the cut here.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mark 2#Vehicles
PC Gamer

How to hotwire a car in Project Zomboid

Trying to hotwire a car in Project Zomboid for the first time? Zomboid's world is huge, and crossing the entire thing on foot is a real undertaking, so you're better off trying to find and maintain a nice car for longer trips. With all the undead milling around in the streets, you won't want to show up unprepared or get stuck in a vehicle only to find out it won't start. Let's make sure that you actually know how to hotwire a car before you get trapped surrounded by zombies beating on your windows while you fumble with the wires.
VIDEO GAMES
Robb Report

Car of the Week: Porsche’s Fastest Production 911 Headlines the First Sale on Bonhams’ Online Auction Platform

Over the past two years of the pandemic, the car-collecting landscape has actually expanded, opening wide new vistas for buyers and sellers alike. Initially, none of us knew quite what to make of things, imagining like Henny Penny that the sky was falling. Suddenly, the skies opened, the storm clouds parted and, now, everybody seems to be buying . . . everything. Nowhere has the frenzied feeding been more evident than with late-model supercars, and among those, Porsche is right at the top of the wish list for most enthusiasts. This 2019 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is one of the first...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
CARS
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
Robb Report

Tested: Bugatti’s 1,578 HP Chiron Super Sport Is Like a Street-Going Learjet

So here it is: peak internal-combustion engine. Since Karl Benz built his Patent Motorwagen 135 years ago, carmakers have been refining and emboldening the gas-guzzling power plant that still propels most of our cars, but we’ve finally reached a tipping point. Automakers are announcing they’re ceasing the development of conventional engines in favor of hybrid and electric power trains, even setting dates by which they’ll no longer offer the former at all. Bugatti is no exception. Now with a majority of it controlled by supercar and EV-tech start-up Rimac, the French marque will go hybrid for its next all-new model,...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The World’s Most Searched Car Brands

Success in the car industry comes in several forms. One is total sales. Recently, globally, this position has been held by Volkswagen or Toyota, depending on the year. Another measure is profits. Some modest-sized companies like Porsche have high margins because of the price premium their vehicles carry. Yet another yardstick is quality. The top […]
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Government data show gasoline vehicles are up to 100x more prone to fires than EVs

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Unless it pertains to EV fires, as that’s more smoke and mirrors. There is an ongoing flow of misinformation publicized by the less informed (or downright malicious) purporting that electric vehicles and their battery chemistry are more prone to fires than their gasoline counterparts. Aside from the obvious argument that gasoline vehicles operate via combustion, a new study shows how much more prevalent gas vehicle fires are compared to EVs.
CARS
Robb Report

This ‘Smart’ 90-Foot Wide-Body Yacht Can Be Controlled With Your Phone

Horizon’s latest FD90 is the first of that series to have a remote automated system that controls the yacht’s interior functions. The 90-foot FD, standing for “Full Displacement,” is the most popular model of that builder’s wide-body series. The FD series was first launched in 2017 with an FD85 designed by Cor D. Rover. The Dutch designer’s work is best known in the superyacht sector. Rover told Robb Report several years ago that he applied design techniques from that big-boat sector to make the production yachts feel larger and more luxurious inside. At the same time, he was careful to limit...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy