1968 FIAT - 600 d - Fanalona For Sale

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article600D III Series (November 1965-December 1969): The mechanics remains unchanged, except for the replacement of the cartridge oil filter with the centrifugal type. Various aesthetic and...

Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
Robb Report

Tested: Bugatti’s 1,578 HP Chiron Super Sport Is Like a Street-Going Learjet

So here it is: peak internal-combustion engine. Since Karl Benz built his Patent Motorwagen 135 years ago, carmakers have been refining and emboldening the gas-guzzling power plant that still propels most of our cars, but we’ve finally reached a tipping point. Automakers are announcing they’re ceasing the development of conventional engines in favor of hybrid and electric power trains, even setting dates by which they’ll no longer offer the former at all. Bugatti is no exception. Now with a majority of it controlled by supercar and EV-tech start-up Rimac, the French marque will go hybrid for its next all-new model,...
insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
electrek.co

Government data show gasoline vehicles are up to 100x more prone to fires than EVs

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Unless it pertains to EV fires, as that’s more smoke and mirrors. There is an ongoing flow of misinformation publicized by the less informed (or downright malicious) purporting that electric vehicles and their battery chemistry are more prone to fires than their gasoline counterparts. Aside from the obvious argument that gasoline vehicles operate via combustion, a new study shows how much more prevalent gas vehicle fires are compared to EVs.
AutoExpress

Fiat 500X and Tipo revised with suite of MY22 updates

The Fiat 500X crossover and Tipo hatchback have been updated for 2022 with a handful of styling and specification changes, in an effort to keep both models looking fresh next to rivals such as the Peugeot 2008 and the Renault Megane. Cosmetic tweaks for the revised Fiat 500X are few...
AutoExpress

New Fiat Tipo and Panda (Red) models unveiled

Following its announcement with charity partner (RED) last year, Fiat has launched two new (RED) special-edition models, based on the Panda and the Tipo. Prices for the former start from £15,755, while the latter is priced from £23,595. Both new models will help support the charity, which was...
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Used car buying guide: Fiat Panda 100HP

Any Fiat Panda is fun, but the hot 100HP has all the right moves. Whoever said the best things come in small packages must have owned a Fiat Panda 100HP. This is essentially a hotted-up version of the firm’s diminutive and wonderfully utilitarian city car, and in its transmogrification to hot hatch, it became a relatively simplistic and disarmingly cheerful hipster, full of fun and as lively as a puppy. It ran from 2006 to 2010 and initially cost £9995 new and, provided you shop carefully, it can still make for a quirkily attractive and decently affordable used car buy now.
bitcoin.com

Direct Fiat On-Ramps Come to Algorand (ALGO) via Alchemy Pay (ACH)

PRESS RELEASE. Singapore, 10 January, 2022: Algorand (ALGO), the layer-1 blockchain for decentralized and traditional finance, has added direct fiat payment channels into their network, thanks to a new integration with Alchemy Pay (ACH). Alchemy Pay, is a payment solutions provider that connects fiat and crypto economies, and its global merchant network now supports Algorand’s $ALGO token for payments in 65 countries. Algorand also announced it has joined the Blockchain Infrastructure Alliance which was inaugurated in October by Alchemy Pay, NEO, NEAR, and Polygon.
pymnts

Nium Helps Crypto-Fiat Gateway Alchemy Expand

Singapore-based payments and card-issuance provider Nium and crypto-fiat gateway Alchemy Pay (ACH) have formed a partnership that amplifies the latter company’s global reach. The two firms announced their collaboration in a news release Monday (Jan. 10), saying it “represents major progress for Alchemy Pay,” which now gets to pay...
cryptopotato.com

OpenSea Acquires Dharma Labs to Explore Fiat for NFTs

Industry-leading nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea has announced that bought Dharma Labs, a crypto wallet and payments provider. On January 18th, OpenSea announced that it had acquired Dharma Labs for an undisclosed amount. The world’s top NFT marketplace was recently valued at $13.3 billion following its latest funding round.
AutoExpress

New Fiat Panda SUV set for launch by 2023 with electric option

Fiat is planning a new “affordable electrification” product offensive. It’ll be rolled out over the next five years – and the Italian brand will establish the 500 and a range of practical vehicles based on the Centoventi concept as key pillars for its growth within Stellantis.
Carscoops

Lambo’s Urus Outsold The Fiat 500X And 10 More Strange Stats From The 2021 U.S. Sales Figures

The Ford F-Series trucks were the best-selling vehicles in America in 2021, finishing comfortably ahead of Ram and Chevy’s Silverado. That much you might already know. But while compiling a straightforward list of the country’s most popular models makes for interesting reading, telling us for instance that there are just four sedans inside the top 20, and none makes the top 5, the sales data also throws up a stack of other weird stats.
