Buying Cars

1960 Austin Seven In Factor Ferina Grey ** Barn Find ** For Sale

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article** DEPOSIT PAID ** 1960 Austin Seven (Deluxe) in factory Ferina Grey with grey and red interior trim. This is a 3 owner 62 year old mini which I have just bought from a local owner who has stored it for the last 20 years. It starts and drives with the...

BMW BLOG

Barn find BMW 2002 paint correction video is therapeutic to watch

Portugal-based car detailing company “Pura” stumbled upon an abandoned 1971 BMW 2002 back in 2020. It had been rotting away for years in a garage after the owner decided to halt the restoration project. These pro detailers have been bringing it back to life by fixing cosmetic problems and getting rid of rats. Yes, really. The latest episode from the YouTube series shows the 3 Series’ ancestor getting a much-needed paint correction.
CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: Porsche’s Fastest Production 911 Headlines the First Sale on Bonhams’ Online Auction Platform

Over the past two years of the pandemic, the car-collecting landscape has actually expanded, opening wide new vistas for buyers and sellers alike. Initially, none of us knew quite what to make of things, imagining like Henny Penny that the sky was falling. Suddenly, the skies opened, the storm clouds parted and, now, everybody seems to be buying . . . everything. Nowhere has the frenzied feeding been more evident than with late-model supercars, and among those, Porsche is right at the top of the wish list for most enthusiasts. This 2019 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is one of the first...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Three Dodge Chargers Are Pulled From Barn Find

These cars have been through it all together and after decades of sitting, they might just be ready to touch rubber to the road once more!. Everyone who knows Dodge understands that there is just one thing that unites all owners of Mopar vehicles together, the brotherhood of muscle. These days it's mainly used as a marketing term to get fans of the brand, such as ourselves, fired up and ready to buy the next Hellcat, Demon, or SRT they throw our way, which we do. Sometimes, it can be pretty easy to forget precisely what that famous phrase means and what the Dodge brand always has and will always stand for freedom. The freedom to go anywhere and race to your heart's desires and to hold the full force of 707 horsepower at your fingertips. This is the story of three incredible Dodges who have been through hell and back to stay together.
CARS
#Barn Find#Vehicles#Psi#European#Monte Carlo
Motorious

Barn Find Porsche 911 E Targa Gets Washed

Barn find cars can definitely be controversial. Some are suspicious of anyone who claims to have discovered a vehicle sitting in a barn for decades, sadly because some of these situations are obviously staged. Others get all worked up over why cars which have been left in garages, sheds, and even basements are called “barn finds.” We supposed it’s a collective term used out of ease, because if we constantly changed what we called abandoned or neglected cars, nobody would know what anyone was referring to.
CARS
Motor1.com

You Might Be Able To Afford This 1982 Ferrari 308 Barn Find

It can be fun to have a project to work on little by little until you feel the pride and satisfaction of finishing the task. If that's what you're looking for, then push up your sleeves and check out this 1982 Ferrari 308 GTSi that's in need of a new home and a whole lot of restoration. RM Sotheby's will sell the car without reserve at its Paris sale with an estimate of $55,000 to $80,000.
BUYING CARS
Buying Cars
KHOU

For sale: Famous Austin sign can be yours for $35K minimum

TEXAS, USA — Do you have $35,000 to spare toward a one-of-a-kind sign that is up for auction? If you said, "no," like most of us, at least keep reading so you can be entertained. The Dillo's haint-painted Armadillo World Headquarters sign is listed on Sotheby's website. The bidding...
AUSTIN, TX
moreclaremore.com

Donations Wanted for Winter Barn Sale

Shepherd’s Cross is hosting their annual Winter Barn Sale (think garage sale, but during winter and in a barn) February 3 – 5, open each day from 7a – 5:30p. This is a huge, multi-family sale that will be held rain or shine; it’s INDOORS and it’s HEATED! Magical. They will even have free hot beverages.
ADVOCACY
Robb Report

The New Ford Bronco Raptor Will Let You Live Out Your Off-Road Racing Dreams

How do you make the coveted Ford Bronco even more appealing? By turning everything up to 11, of course. The Detroit giant kicked off the week by unveiling a new variant that does just that—the 2022 Bronco Raptor. The new model, which is the handiwork of Ford Performance, is sure to have off-road fanatics drooling, thanks to a high-performance engine and a new, racing-inspired suspension. The sixth-generation Bronco, which launched last year following a 25-year hiatus, was already a capable off-roader, especially if you opted for the Badlands or Wildtrak variants. The Bronco Raptor—like the F-150 Raptor before it—is a completely different...
CARS

