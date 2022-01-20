ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sound Off 1-19-22

975thefanatic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Best of the best of Sound Off for Wednesday January 19th. Paul “Hembo” Hembekides Joins The Mike Missanelli Show 01-20-22 Anthony Gargano is Philly’s favorite ‘everyman.’ He brings on the passion, enthusiasm and the heart of every Philadelphia sports...

975thefanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
975thefanatic.com

What’s Brewing with Jen 1-19-22

Sound Off 1-19-22 05:23 Download 5 hours ago. Anthony Gargano is Philly’s favorite ‘everyman.’ He brings on the passion, enthusiasm and the heart of every Philadelphia sports fan! Get it on demand!. Play Latest (8 hours ago) 3086 episodes. The John Kincade Sho‪w‬. It’s quick. It’s...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The $54m king of YouTube who makes more money than Jay-Z: How MrBeast won the internet

One day in January 2017, 18-year-old Jimmy Donaldson from North Carolina sat down in front of a camera and began counting to 100,000. Over the next forty hours, he went from chipper and alert to exhausted, leaning back in his chair, eyes closed, sometimes rocking back and forth, his numbers slurring into each other. Text labels on screen read "KILL ME" and "I regret this". Finally he made it to the end, allowing himself the briefest of celebrations before collapsing backwards: "What am I doing with my life?"The gruelling count turned out to be Mr Donaldson's big break. Since posting...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game
WFLA

Comedian Louie Anderson dead at 68

Louie Anderson, whose more than four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his unlikely, Emmy-winning performance as mom to twin adult sons in the TV series “Baskets,” died Friday. He was 68.
CELEBRITIES
975thefanatic.com

Whats Brewin With Jenn 1-21-2022

Jenn Scordo reports on some of the weirder news stories of the day, including a Cowboys fans getting called out by his Ex on Twitter after he went viral.
TWITTER
975thefanatic.com

The Anthony Gargno Show 1-21-2022

Anthony opens with his thoughts on the Flyers and the franchise being at a low point after enduring its second 10 game losing streak of the season. Anthony also has reaction to comments made by Daryl Morey yesterday on the Mike Missanelli Show (0:00-23:35). Anthony teases a video about Jalen leading to a discussion that if McNabb played as bad as Jalen on Sunday fans would be burning his jerseys (23:35-44:00). Anthony and Andrew react to the built up frustration for the Flyers and how they are struggling to stay relevant (44:00-1:06:23). Anthony takes a look at how the 2 winter sports team franchises are trending in completely different directions (1:06:23-1:28:20). Andrew is fed up with the nonsense that Josh Allen is the prototype of a QB that can get better and the comparison fans are trying to make for Jalen Hurts (1:28:20-1:52:30). Anthony takes your calls to get a pulse on where the frustration level is with the Flyers after losing 10 games in a row for a second time and the Geek joins the show to get your ready for this weekend’s playoff action (1:52:30-2:55:35).
NHL
iheart.com

The Sauce, With Sos 1/19/22

As I told you earlier this month, the Recording Academy postponed the planned January 31stGRAMMY telecast due to the Omicron surge Well, now the GRAMMYs officially have a new date and location. After countless rumors, the Recording Academy confirmed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place April 3rd, and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Sports
975thefanatic.com

12 Graphic Tees That Will Make You LOL

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com. 
APPAREL
Deadline

‘Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh To Star In Scripted Supernatural Thriller Podcast ‘Don’t Mind: Cruxmont’

EXCLUSIVE: Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury in Netflix hit series Bridgerton, is moving into podcasting. The actor, who also starred in two seasons of Doctor Who, is to star in scripted podcast Don’t Mind: Cruxmont. The series comes from Fool & Scholar Productions, which is behind the Dungeons and Dragons podcast Dark Dice starring Jeff Goldblum. Don’t Mind: Cruxmont is a supernatural mystery thriller set in the fictional English village of Cruxmont, a sleepy town with a dark secret. Andoh, who is also producing an adaptation of Island Queen with Bridgerton director Julie Anne Robinson, voices the role of Dr. Gwen Kingston, a...
TV & VIDEOS
krrw.com

1/19/22 Entertainment News

— The 2022 Grammys are announcing a new date and location. The 64th edition of the show will be broadcast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3rd. In a statement from Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr., the awards ceremony will air at 8 p.m. Eastern time. The original January 31st date was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Jon Batiste is the most nominated artist, followed by Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber and H.E.R.
CANCER
975thefanatic.com

The Best of Tyler Zulli 1-22-2022

Tyler reacts to the Sixers brutal loss to the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers and Doc Rivers’ comments afterwards. The show also has some thoughts on the Flyers disastrous season.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

What’s Brewin With Jen 01-18-22

Jen dives into some interesting stories outside the world of sports on “What’s Brewin’ with Jen” including an all you can eat sushi gut punch and some drama in the ocean.
LIFESTYLE
975thefanatic.com

What’s Brewin’ With Jen 1-20-2022

Jen Scordo brings us three fascinating stories from around the world including playing hip-hop music while making cheese affects the taste, a passenger flying solo on an international flight from London to Orlando, and a Chinese couple now engaged after getting stuck together during a mandatory lockdown.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy