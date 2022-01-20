Sound Off 1-19-22

Anthony opens with his thoughts on the Flyers and the franchise being at a low point after enduring its second 10 game losing streak of the season. Anthony also has reaction to comments made by Daryl Morey yesterday on the Mike Missanelli Show (0:00-23:35). Anthony teases a video about Jalen leading to a discussion that if McNabb played as bad as Jalen on Sunday fans would be burning his jerseys (23:35-44:00). Anthony and Andrew react to the built up frustration for the Flyers and how they are struggling to stay relevant (44:00-1:06:23). Anthony takes a look at how the 2 winter sports team franchises are trending in completely different directions (1:06:23-1:28:20). Andrew is fed up with the nonsense that Josh Allen is the prototype of a QB that can get better and the comparison fans are trying to make for Jalen Hurts (1:28:20-1:52:30). Anthony takes your calls to get a pulse on where the frustration level is with the Flyers after losing 10 games in a row for a second time and the Geek joins the show to get your ready for this weekend’s playoff action (1:52:30-2:55:35).

