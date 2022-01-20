ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best of The Mike Missanelli Show 1-19-22

 2 days ago

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs’ Thursday Signing

With the second round of the playoffs about to begin, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed a former first-round pick to a reserve/futures contract. The Chiefs have decided they’ll take a closer look at former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette. He was released earlier this season after a video surfaced of him showing off a firearm and making death threats.
Tom Brady's Former Teammate Dishes Out Retirement Bombshell

The legend of Tom Brady seems to be a tale as old as time at this point, but that story may be nearing its end--if you let one of his old pals tell it, at least. On this morning's episode of ESPN's Get Up, Rob Ninkovich, a retired NFL player who spent eight years with the Hall of Fame quarterback back in Foxborough, stated that, on the off-chance, the Tampa Buccaneers lose to the Los Angeles Rams this weekend, we could see Brady retire.
NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Josh McDaniels News

Under the leadership of interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, the Las Vegas Raiders finished the season with four straight wins and earned a postseason berth. But, despite this late-season success, the franchise is still weighing its options in this year’s head coaching cycle. According to recent reports from Mike...
Brian Westbrook Joins for the Full 4pm Hour 1-21-2022

B West joins for an hour to discuss the Eagles, Jalen Hurts, and more!. Paul “Hembo” Hembekides Joins The Mike Missanelli Show 01-20-22 Anthony Gargano is Philly’s favorite ‘everyman.’ He brings on the passion, enthusiasm and the heart of every Philadelphia sports fan! Get it on demand!
The Best of Tyler Zulli 1-22-2022

Tyler reacts to the Sixers brutal loss to the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers and Doc Rivers’ comments afterwards. The show also has some thoughts on the Flyers disastrous season.
Tyrese Maxey Talks About The Sixers Hot Streak

Sixers starting Point Guard Tyrese Maxey joins the show to talk about the Sixers hot streak, trash talking with Joel Embiid, and the hard time he’s having as a Cowboys fan right now!
Cuz’s Corner 1-20-22

The Cuz gives more reaction to Daryl Morey’s interview earlier today and The Big Brain on Brad getting you ready for the weekend.
Podcast: Baseball Assistant Coach Mike Garza - 1/21/22

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Assistant coach Mike Garza is in his first season on the Rutgers baseball staff after spending the last three years at Virginia. The Texas native discusses his playing career, coaching the infielders, running camps and more. The "Inside Rutgers Athletics Podcast" is presented by RWJBarnabas Health.
What’s Brewin With Jen 01-18-22

Jen dives into some interesting stories outside the world of sports on “What’s Brewin’ with Jen” including an all you can eat sushi gut punch and some drama in the ocean.
Why Should We Trust Howie Roseman Now?

Yesterday, Eagles GM Howie Roseman and Head Coach Nick Sirianni met with the Philadelphia media for their end of the year availability. Of course, the conversation immediately turned towards Jalen Hurts and the future of the QB position here in Philly. The first question of the press conference was from Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia, and he asked Roseman if he had “Seen enough from Hurts this year to feel comfortable with him as your quarterback moving into the future?” Roseman’s response was this:
Daryl Morey Isn’t Blinking

Yesterday afternoon, Daryl Morey joined The Mike Missanelli Show to discuss the state of the Sixers and, of course, the latest on the Ben Simmons trade front. He went into some significant depth, including a mention on some twitter accounts that shouldn’t be taken seriously for what seem to be obvious reasons, but maybe the biggest takeaway from the interview is that Morey isn’t blinking. It has officially been 211 days since the Sixers first opened trade talks for Simmons back on June 24th of last year, and yet the 5th year point guard still remains in Philly. There have been rumors on what seems to be hundreds of trade packages to this point, but nothing has materialized. It also doesn’t seem like a resolution is imminent, and Morey made a clear explanation as to why during yesterday’s appearance.
