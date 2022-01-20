ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Study suggests protein in products is a major incentive for consumers

Cover picture for the articleTaste and nutrition company Kerry’s research of more than 6,300 consumers in 12 countries – including Thailand, India, Japan and China – revealed a desire for more protein in products regarded as ‘healthy’. New global research from Kerry has uncovered that most protein consumers...

geneticliteracyproject.org

Remaking meat: On the cusp of a new era of plant-based protein products

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Exciting up-and-coming plant-based startups across the world are quietly amassing millions of dollars, innovating on novel technologies and getting ready...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
agrinews-pubs.com

Consumers increase consumption by eating dairy products

MADISON, Wis. — U.S. consumers are increasing the amount of dairy products they eat while decreasing the amount of milk they drink. “We had a little bit of a flourish in fluid milk sales during 2020 when we were safer at home and we tended to buy an extra gallon of milk,” said Mark Stephenson, director of dairy policy at University of Wisconsin.
AGRICULTURE
martechseries.com

Mandatory Disclosure of Incentives for Online Product Reviews Benefits Both Sellers and Consumers, Lingnan Research Finds

In a recent study steered by the Department of Marketing and International Business of Lingnan University in Hong Kong, it is found that online product reviews with mandatory disclosure of incentives provided by advertisers, in comparison with voluntary disclosure, has a positive effect on review helpfulness and sales, and is in the best interest of both sellers and consumers. Providing novel insight into the disclosure of incentives for online product reviews, these findings not only address the concerns of sellers, consumers and regulators, but have broad implications for e-marketing, consumer welfare, and public policy in the platform economy.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Covid news - live: New BA.2 variant ‘under investigation’ as ministers ‘consider delaying’ NHS vaccine mandate

Health authorities are investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.Some 426 cases of the new sub-variant have been identified in England, with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, BA.2 does not have the specific mutation that was used to first track and compare it against Delta last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

COVID-19: Omicron Variant Has Reached Community Transmission Level in India, Reports Indian Government

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron has reached the community transmission level in India, according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) on Sunday. "Omicron is now in community transmission stage in India and has become dominant in multiple metros, where new cases have been rising exponentially", said INSACOG in its recent bulletin published on Sunday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Singapore core inflation rises at fastest pace in nearly 8 years

SINGAPORE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Singapore's key price gauge climbed in December by its fastest pace in nearly eight years, exceeding economist forecasts, driven by a steep increase in air fares, official data showed on Monday. The core inflation rate — the central bank's favoured price measure - rose to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Temasek to acquire Bridgepoint's UK-based testing firm for $7 bln -sources

SINGAPORE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Singapore's Temasek Holdings has agreed to buy Element Materials Technology (BPTB.L) for about $7 billion, as it sees an opportunity to boost growth at the testing and inspection services provider, two sources familiar with the matter said. State investor Temasek, which acquired a significant minority...
BUSINESS
WWD

GCDS Opens More Stores in China

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Consistent with its bullish expansion plan — and now backed by the Italian private equity Made in Italy Fund, managed by Quadrivio and Pambianco — streetwear brand GCDS is opening more stores in China, a country that has been on the company’s agenda since the beginning. The brand is to open three new units in the Asian country, two located in Shanghai and one in Beijing, which will be directly operated.More from WWDYear of Tiger Chinese New Year CampaignsGCDS RTW Spring 2022The Best Fashion Ad Campaigns of Fall 2021 GCDS already counts doors...
BEAUTY & FASHION
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Asian shares mostly lower, extending Wall Street losses

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after Wall Street logged its worst week since the pandemic began in 2020. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney but rose in Shanghai. U.S. futures were higher. Investors have been growing increasingly worried...
STOCKS
WWD

Bonus Episode — Re-weaving the Fabric of Retail: Accenture Fjord Trends 2022

Click here to read the full article. Now in its 15th year, Accenture’s Fjord Trends report is a must-read dossier on what matters most at retail for the coming year. In this special bonus episode of the Retail’s Responsible Reset Series with Accenture, WWD Voices host Arthur Zaczkiewicz is joined by series guest host Jill Standish, Senior Managing Director-Global Lead, Retail of Accenture, and Mark Curtis, Head of Innovation and Thought Leadership of Accenture Interactive and author of the Fjord Trends report, to share and discuss this year’s five consumer behavior trends impacting retail and fashion apparel. More from WWDSketch Previews for Paris Couture Week Spring 2022Just Cavalli RTW Fall 2022Manfred Thierry Mugler Photos Throughout The Years
RETAIL
WWD

Maison Kitsuné Enters Canadian Market With Vancouver Store and Café

Click here to read the full article. Maison Kitsuné is pushing upwards – north to Canada, that is. The Franco-Japanese brand has opened its first standalone store in the Canadian market with a 2,500-square-foot location in Vancouver. Located at 157-159 Water Street in the historic Gastown District, the opening also marks the first Canadian location of Café Kitsune, with shop and café located side-by-side.More from WWDMaison Kitsuné Men's Fall 2022Maison Kitsuné Men's Fall 2020Maison Kitsuné Men's Fall 2019 Both the café and boutique were designed by Kitsuné cofounder Masaya Kuroki, who took inspiration from midcentury Vancouver lakeside houses with oakwood paneling, flourishes...
RETAIL
WWD

China Welcomes Third Louis Vuitton Maison in Chengdu

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Louis Vuitton is doubling down on China’s luxury spending powerhouse Chengdu, opening its third maison, the equivalent of a major flagship, in mainland China and the fourth store at Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li in the provincial capital of Sichuan. The store is located at the heart of the downtown commercial development and sits right next to the centuries-old Daci Temple.More from WWDYear of Tiger Chinese New Year CampaignsLouis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2022Photos from the 'Eternals' Press Tour Unlike the brand’s other stores, the maison marks the first time Vuitton has integrated an entire historic...
RETAIL
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY

