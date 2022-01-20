ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breakfast Tacos

Washington Post
 5 days ago

1/4 cup (2 ounces) crumbled or shredded cheese (optional; may substitute vegan cheese) In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs with the salt until homogeneous and foamy, about 30 seconds. To reheat corn tortillas: In a large...

The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
The Infatuation

Taco-Mex

Taco-Mex hits that sweet spot in the breakfast taco Venn diagram of cheap, fast, and good. It’s commonly known as “Taco Window,” because that’s what Taco-Mex is: A window in a strip mall where you ring a bell and order tacos. There is no door, no interior, no picnic table outside - just a bench out front. And it is an uncomfortable bench.
Natchez Democrat

Strata: The fancy breakfast casserole

Have I mentioned how much I love breakfast food? It’s a staple for me and usually the only item that fills my pantry and refrigerator. Last week, I was feeling under the weather and loaded up at the grocery store with all of the essentials: cans of cinnamon rolls, bags of frozen biscuits, strawberry jam, and cereal. It’s comfort food for me, and I would eat it three times a day.
30Seconds

Tasty Taco Zucchini Boats Recipe: A Healthier Taco Recipe for Taco Night

I’ve looked up to my friend Ali since middle school. She was a couple of years older than me and I thought she was the coolest. She’s still pretty cool, but in more grownup ways. Now she’s an English teacher, fitness coach and busy mom. She’s always posting great tips about wellness, fitness and nutrition on social media, including great recipes. Here’s one that I love: taco zucchini boats, modified by both Ali and me. One of the best parts about this one is the extra zucchini you can sneak into the meat mixture – your kids won’t even notice!
My Baking Addiction

Crockpot Taco Soup

Crockpot Taco Soup simmers all day long for a comforting meal at the end of the day. Making it couldn’t be easier!. As we’re easing our way back into our normal day to day lives after the holiday break, I am all about quick and simple dinners – especially if they are Crockpot friendly.
The Infatuation

Rancho Bravo Tacos

“That’s odd…Did I just stumble into a taqueria that looks like a KFC in rural Arkansas?” Yes, you did, but at Rancho Bravo you’ll find kickass tacos for less than $5, and nothing weird in the bathroom. Authenticity is the name of the game here, and takeout is always fast. But if you want to eat here, the back patio covered in twinkling string lights keeps the good vibes rolling, and the monsoon of spicy pork, chipotle crema, and cotija cheese keeps the taco salad counterproductive.
The Infatuation

Coyo Taco

Coyo Taco serves some of Miami’s best tacos, which is why there’s usually a line out the door during the lunch and dinner rushes. We typically go with the crispy duck (carnitas de pato), which we shower with an obnoxious amount of house chipotle aioli - but they’re all good enough to justify the wait, which usually isn’t as bad as it looks. Once you order, the food doesn’t take longer than 10 or 15 minutes. If it looks way too crowded on a weekend night, those people are probably in line for the little nightclub in the back of Coyo, not the food. Join them if you’re in the mood to dance and don’t care too much about personal space.
The Infatuation

Rosy’s Taco Bar

Margaritas and tacos are the perfect combination for a night out with a few friends, as long as you don’t get too carried away and end up spending all the money you had set aside for the $200 14-carat gold dog bowl set your sister put on her wedding registry. Fortunately, the portions at Rosy’s are big (you’ll get three overstuffed tacos for $10), and the margaritas are strong - so you’ll only need a couple of them to get the job done. All in all, it’s hard to walk out of here having spent any more than you probably would have spent on groceries to make your own subpar tacos.
The Infatuation

Rocket Taco

There are lots of very good taco places in Seattle. In fact, there are plenty of them in Capitol Hill alone. La Cocina Oaxaqueña, Fogón, and D’ La Santa are some of our favorites. But we happen to be of the (uncontroversial) opinion that you can never have enough great tacos in your life and/or stomach, so we’re always on the lookout for more spots to join their ranks. Unfortunately, Rocket Taco doesn’t make the cut.
The Infatuation

Paco’s Tacos

Paco’s has been a staple in that part of town that’s definitely sort of Del Rey (but maybe also Mar Vista or Marina del Rey) since 1975, and it shows. We mean that in the best possible way. From the festive dining room, filled Christmas lights, fish tanks, and Mexican murals, to the menu, which is loaded with “Combinaciones Mexicanas” platters, Paco’s hasn’t changed since the Ford Administration, but sometimes, that’s exactly what you’re looking for. Do they have 14-pound burritos and chimichangas? You bet. Are they fantastic? Of course - mostly because they’re made with Paco’s fluffy flour tortillas. Those tortillas are great on their own, too (especially when they’re slathered with butter), so order some for the table, down a couple frozen margaritas, and enjoy the ambiance.
The Infatuation

Tito’s Tacos

As one of Culver City’s most iconic food spots, Tito’s has endured the test of time (60+ years) and remains near and dear to the heart of the neighborhood. The walk-up, no-frills location still has long daytime lines that wait for the hard shell cheese-covered tacos and a burrito that's better than those famed tacos. Don't expect flavors here to blow you away, just eat your taco and revel in the history.
The Infatuation

Blue Plate Taco

Blue Plate has a mini Santa Monica empire, but Blue Plate Taco is definitely our favorite of the bunch. Colorful and casual, it’s kind of rowdy and definitely loud, which may or may not be due to the pitchers of cocktails being served. These aren’t the best tacos you’ll ever have (you’re on the Westside, after all), but they’re certainly not the worst. In this tourist-swarmed part of Santa Monica, Blue Plate is one of the better post-beach eating options.
The Infatuation

Taco Joint

Taco Joint - restaurant or River North outpost of an upscale Señor Frogs? There’s definitely a little bit of both going on here. We’re not saying the food at Taco Joint is on the same level as Señor Frogs - that's a high bar to meet. But neither place is getting crowned the next great Mexican restaurant anytime soon.
