Breakfast Tacos

Coyo Taco serves some of Miami’s best tacos, which is why there’s usually a line out the door during the lunch and dinner rushes. We typically go with the crispy duck (carnitas de pato), which we shower with an obnoxious amount of house chipotle aioli - but they’re all good enough to justify the wait, which usually isn’t as bad as it looks. Once you order, the food doesn’t take longer than 10 or 15 minutes. If it looks way too crowded on a weekend night, those people are probably in line for the little nightclub in the back of Coyo, not the food. Join them if you’re in the mood to dance and don’t care too much about personal space.

MIAMI, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO