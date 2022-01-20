ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Wharton students think the average American makes six figures. Here’s the reality

By Elise Hannum
Fast Company
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tweet, from Nina Strohminger, has amassed thousands of comments, retweets, and likes since its posting Wednesday night, igniting a conversation about what people know—or don’t know,...

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Best Place In America To Live On $30K

According to the U.S. Census, the median household income in America was $67,521 in 2020. In the same year, 11.4% of Americans lived in poverty. The definition of poverty varies by family size. For a family of four, the figure is $26,500. The effects of income vary by state. Some states have a cost of […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Industry People Are Quitting the Fastest

The “Great Resignation” is a term coined by the media and job experts. Americans have been leaving their jobs, voluntarily, in record numbers. According to CNBC, “A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November.” The industry people are quitting the fastest is accommodation and food services. It is unclear why so many people […]
ECONOMY
Vox

The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
Fortune

How much do grads with a business analytics degree make?

During the past several years, the demand for business analysts has grown—and there’s seemingly no end in sight. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that during the next decade, the number of business analyst jobs will grow about 14%, almost twice as fast as the average for all roles.
EDUCATION
Inc.com

Warren Buffett Says 3 Life Choices Separate the Doers From the Imposters

Warren Buffett has captured our hearts and minds over the decades with such unconventional wisdom that it tends to defy today's business rationale. But you can't deny that when the Oracle of Omaha speaks, people listen. Or so they should. More important than that is being able to apply such rare wisdom. Take, for example, these three well-known Buffett life strategies of most doers and achievers. Simply act on them with positive intent and watch the magic happen.
ECONOMY
Essence

Students At An Ivy League Business School Thought $100,000 Was The Average American Salary. The Internet Was Not Having It.

A professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania asked students about the average American income. Their responses sparked a heated discussion about income inequality. The business school at the University of Pennsylvania has become so renowned, the name “Wharton” is now immediately associated with prestige (and why...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
MarketWatch

No, Wharton students, the average U.S. worker does not make $800,000 and $50 billion of student debt could be wiped away in bankruptcy, report says

Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories. Fewer U.S. workers belong to labor unions, even as pandemic has shined a light on poor working conditions. Even as union membership declines, union members are getting better pay than their non-unionized counterparts. Read More $50 billion of student debt could be wiped away in bankruptcy, report says.
LABOR ISSUES
SheKnows

A Student From the Trump Family's Alma Mater Guessed the Average American Makes $800K Per Year

The University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business — attended by former president Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. — is showing that there might be a major disconnect between the working class and what corporate America makes. Nina Strohminger, professor of Legal Studies & Business Ethics at Wharton, shared an eye-opening tweet on Wednesday that gave the results of a question posed to her students: What do they think the average American worker makes per year? Are you ready for their answers? It seems shocking that “25% of them thought it was over six figures,”...
COLLEGES
Slate

We Have a Sweet Income Stream, Thanks to My Parents—but It’s Built on a Lie

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About five years ago, my parents decided to go into a senior living community several states away. They couldn’t bear to part with their house, though, and offered it, rent-free, to my wife and myself, if we lived there. We knew we would be looking for our forever home soon and that their house is just a little too small for us to consider moving into for just two or three years. But we told my parents we just weren’t ready to take on the care of the property (it’s rather large). They really didn’t want the house to sit empty, so we decided we would figure out renters and manage the property and split the rent.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Tax on America’s wealthiest households could erase half of country’s out-of-pocket health costs, report finds

The combined wealth of American billionaires increased by $2 trillion over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, when the collective fortunes of the nation’s wealthiest households topped more than $5 trillion.A report from the Fight Inequality Alliance, Institute for Policy Studies, Oxfam and Patriotic Millionaires found that 3.6 million global households worth more than $5m have a combined wealth of more than $75 trillion.An annual wealth tax applied to the world’s wealthiest people would raise $2.52 trillion a year – or more than $3.6 trillion a year with a more progressive tax structure – on household wealth over $5m,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fast Company

How our startup attracted more CVs during the Great Resignation

We are living in the age of the Great Resignation and it’s proving to be costly for tech startups. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that around 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September 2021. This trend started in the spring of this year and hit the tech industry especially hard. The Harvard Business Review found that resignations within tech increased by a whopping 4.5% over the previous year.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Lowest-Paying Company in America

For years, the debate over whether companies pay wages high enough to keep workers above the poverty levels has grown louder and louder. The fruits debate of this includes increases in minimum wages in many states. Additionally, companies like Amazon.com and Walmart have bumped up their lowest hourly pay in an attempt to address the […]
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy