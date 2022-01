CHICAGO (CBS) — Help for the homeless is always critical in Chicago – and when temperatures plunge as we were experiencing Thursday, the cold becomes a life and death concern. CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas took us to Humboldt Park for a look at how one organization is doing its part. As temperatures plummeted across the city, Jose Muñoz was doing everything he can to make sure some tents mounted outside are empty. “We’re trying to make sure that everybody who needs to shelter in place has access to stay warm,” he said. Muñoz is the executive director of La Casa Norte, a group that...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO