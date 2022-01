Down 5 with 9 holes left? Middle of the fairway from 275 yards out to 3 ft in a playoff? No problem for Sony Open champion Hideki Matsuyama. Recapping his amazing comeback and dagger in the playoff in Hawaii. Spencer’s bachelor party was this weekend in Tampa, and boy we are not short of stories. All the info on the tallest player to ever tee it up on Tour making his debut this week at the American Express. Grayson Murray vs Kevin Na on twitter has been a riot, but who would win in a real fight? Finally, our picks for this weeks PGA Tour Event.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO