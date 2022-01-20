ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Austin Public Health and Travis County Partner with Community Organizations for COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics (1/21 - 1/24)

Austin, Texas
Austin, Texas
 5 days ago

Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County are partnering with local community organizations to provide FREE COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

AUSTIN, TX – Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County are partnering with local community organizations to provide FREE COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county for events from Jan. 21-24. 

Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and do not require identification, insurance, or proof of citizenship. All vaccinations are free. All APH sites offer Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including  third doses for the immunocompromised and booster shots for qualifying individuals. If you are receiving your second, third dose or booster shot, please bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated. 

Pediatric vaccinations for children 5-11 years of age are offered at four APH clinics. No appointment is required at the Delco Activity Center and the Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium. Shots for Tots clinics offer both COVID-19 pediatric and flu vaccinations by appointment only.

Individuals attending these events should be weather- and traffic-aware. Remember to wear appropriate clothing, including garments that allow you to easily expose your arm. 

To locate providers in your area with a supply of COVID-19 vaccines, go to Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov for Spanish), or text your zip code to 438829 (822862 for Spanish).

NOTICE: Hours are subject to change.

Friday, Jan. 21

Delco Activity Center (APH)

Mexican Consulado (APH)

African American Men & Boys Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County)

La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)

La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)

Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County)

Saturday, Jan. 22

Del Valle Opportunity Center (Travis County)

Dailey Middle School (Travis County)

Harmony School of Science (Travis County)

Southeast Library (APH)

La Moreliana Market (Travis County)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

Travis County Expo Center (Travis County)

Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium (APH)

Video Super (APH)

Sunday, Jan. 23

Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)

Monday, Jan. 24

African American Men & Boys Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County)

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Austin Area (CTAHI/Travis County)

La Mexicana Market (Travis County)

La Mexicana Market (Travis County)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)

COVID-19 Information 

For more information on COVID-19 and vaccinations, visit www.AustinTexas.gov/COVID19 or call 3-1-1 (512-974-2000).   

*The vaccination sites are closed to press. While vaccinations are occurring, each site is considered a hospital with patients, and only authorized visits are allowed. Agencies listed in parentheses for each location (Austin Public Health or Travis County) are the only entities that can authorize admittance. 

# # # 

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Travis County, TX
Government
County
Travis County, TX
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Del Valle, TX
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Vaccines
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Travis County, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Austin, TX
Coronavirus
Travis County, TX
Health
Austin, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Travis County, TX
Vaccines
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Government
Local
Texas Vaccines
The Hill

Biden rushes to pressure Russia as Ukraine fears intensify

The Biden administration is scrambling to put pressure on Russia amid rising fears of a possible Russian military incursion in Ukraine. The State Department has ordered the evacuation of family members of U.S. government employees in Ukraine and the Pentagon is readying up to 8,500 troops to potentially deploy to eastern Europe.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Biden answers inflation query by calling Fox reporter SOB

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation on Monday by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity. The president was in the East Room of the White House for a meeting of his Competition Council, which is focused on changing regulations and enforcing laws to help consumers deal with high prices. Reporters in the room shouted a number of questions after Biden’s remarks.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Health Clinics#Austin Public Health#Johnson Johnson#Cdc#The Delco Activity Center#Spanish#Mexican
Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas

106
Followers
971
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Austin (US: /ˈɔːstən/, UK: /ˈɒstɪn, ˈɔːstɪn/) It is the southernmost state capital in the contiguous United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy