Austin Public Health and Travis County Partner with Community Organizations for COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics (1/21 - 1/24)

Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County are partnering with local community organizations to provide FREE COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

AUSTIN, TX – Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County are partnering with local community organizations to provide FREE COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county for events from Jan. 21-24.

Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and do not require identification, insurance, or proof of citizenship. All vaccinations are free. All APH sites offer Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including third doses for the immunocompromised and booster shots for qualifying individuals. If you are receiving your second, third dose or booster shot, please bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated.

Pediatric vaccinations for children 5-11 years of age are offered at four APH clinics. No appointment is required at the Delco Activity Center and the Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium. Shots for Tots clinics offer both COVID-19 pediatric and flu vaccinations by appointment only.

Individuals attending these events should be weather- and traffic-aware. Remember to wear appropriate clothing, including garments that allow you to easily expose your arm.

To locate providers in your area with a supply of COVID-19 vaccines, go to Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov for Spanish), or text your zip code to 438829 (822862 for Spanish).

NOTICE: Hours are subject to change.

Friday, Jan. 21

Delco Activity Center (APH)

Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Address: 4601 Pecan Brook Dr, Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years), Flu

Mexican Consulado (APH)

Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Address: 5202 E. Ben White Blvd. #150 Austin, TX 78741

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years) Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

African American Men & Boys Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County)

La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)

La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)

Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County)

Saturday, Jan. 22

Del Valle Opportunity Center (Travis County)

Dailey Middle School (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 14000 Westall St Austin, TX 78725

Pfizer (5+ years)

Harmony School of Science (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Address: 11800 Stonehollow Dr Austin, TX 78758

Pfizer (5+ years)

Southeast Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

La Moreliana Market (Travis County)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 6759 FM 535 Cedar Creek, TX 78612

Pfizer (12+ years)

Travis County Expo Center (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln Austin, TX 78724

Pfizer (5+ years)

Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium (APH)

Time: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Address: 1202 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX 78721

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years), Flu

Video Super (APH)

Time: 12-2 p.m.

Address: 5310 S Pleasant Valley Rd # B, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Sunday, Jan. 23

Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)

Monday, Jan. 24

African American Men & Boys Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County)

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Austin Area (CTAHI/Travis County)

Time: 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Address: 6648 Ed Bluestein Blvd Austin, TX 78723

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

La Mexicana Market (Travis County)

La Mexicana Market (Travis County)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)

COVID-19 Information

For more information on COVID-19 and vaccinations, visit www.AustinTexas.gov/COVID19 or call 3-1-1 (512-974-2000).

*The vaccination sites are closed to press. While vaccinations are occurring, each site is considered a hospital with patients, and only authorized visits are allowed. Agencies listed in parentheses for each location (Austin Public Health or Travis County) are the only entities that can authorize admittance.

# # #