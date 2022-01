Netflix users have flocked to social media to express their disappointment and frustration with the streaming giant's latest price hike. Over the weekend, it emerged that Netflix is raising prices across all plans in the US. The standard plan will rise to $15.50 per month from $14, while the 4K plan is shooting up to $20 per month from $18. Even the basic plan is going up from $9 to $10 per month. Prices are also rising in Canada, though the UK and Europe are currently unaffected.

