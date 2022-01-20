ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony Still Expects Activision Blizzard Multi-Platform Games

By Krystle Ritchie
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft May Own Blizzard by 2023, but Sony Still Expects Games on Various Platforms. Sony took a hit when we heard the surprising news about Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard. There might have been the assumption because of this, that Activision Blizzard would be Xbox exclusive. It could have been the fact...

Kingdom Hearts Fans Are Disappointed With Switch’s Playable Demos

Kingdom Hearts Players Are Not Too Happy With the Playable Demos. Kingdom Hearts will soon be available on Switch consoles through the cloud. Square Enix had just announced that cloud versions of the game will be making its way to Nintendo’s handheld platform on February 10th. To give fans...
Microsoft is acquiring Activision-Blizzard, Bobby Kotick is still CEO

Welp, apparently the Activision-Blizzard hot potato is hopping to a new owner: Microsoft just announced that it’s acquiring the beleaguered gaming corporation. “With three billion people actively playing games today and fueled by a new generation steeped in the joys of interactive entertainment, gaming is now the largest and fastest-growing form of entertainment. Today, Microsoft Corp. announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard Inc., a leader in game development and interactive entertainment content publisher. This acquisition will accelerate the growth in Microsoft’s gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud and will provide building blocks for the metaverse. When the transaction closes, Microsoft will become the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony. The planned acquisition includes iconic franchises from the Activision, Blizzard and King studios like Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Call of Duty and Candy Crush, in addition to global eSports activities through Major League Gaming. The company has studios around the word with nearly 10,000 employees.”
Activision Blizzard Attempts to Cover Problems

According to Wallstreet Journal, CEO Bobby Kotick Claimed This Would ‘Make Them Look Bad’. Activision Blizzard was not doing so hot in 2021. All sorts of problems have arisen, due to the company’s not taking care of its people. It’s gotten to the point where the government has stepped in and demanded an audit. Various partners, including Lego, have decided they don’t want to be tainted by Blizzard’s mess.
EA Was Another Contender To Buy Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Could Have Joined Forces With EA. It seems that Microsoft was not the only company in the running to acquire Activision. They were just the biggest with the most money. A merger with EA certainly wouldn’t have made quite the splash and almost certainly wouldn’t have been quite as much money being thrown around.
Sony Releases First Statement Following Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Announcement

Sony today released their first statement following the massive Microsoft-Activison Blizzard acquisition announcement. Two days out from the industry shaking announcement, the dust has barely settled. Should the deal be approved by regulatory bodies in US and Europe, what the mid-2023 acquisition means for Activision Blizzard properties on PlayStation platforms is anyone’s guess. Microsoft is apparently keeping the door open for “some titles” on PlayStation, but what those titles might be is unclear. However, the one voice we have yet to hear from is PlayStation itself. At least, until now.
Sony’s Stock Took a Big Hit After Activision Blizzard Announcement

It seems Sony’s stocks fell 13%, or about $20 billion, after the announcement that Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard. That’s a big hit, and it certainly is a showcase of just how impactful this $70 billion deal was. Though Sony’s stocks are likely to recover. Recover or not,...
Big New Update May Be Coming to Cyberpunk 2077

According to the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit, there looks to be an impending large update coming to the beleaguered game. One of Steam’s most-downloaded games of 2021 is due for a big update. This comes following the discovery of the game’s build on SteamDB. This is actually the first...
Microsoft Acquires Activision Blizzard, Deal Expected to Close in FY2023

Well, who would have ever thought of such an event for today? It came out of the blue that Microsoft is closing a deal with Activision Blizzard, as the creators of Call of Duty, Warcraft, Diablo, Hearthstone, StarCraft may forces with Team Xbox soon. Microsoft will acquire Activision Blizzard for...
It’s Time Sony Should Put Their Games on PC Day One

COG Considers: Should Sony Put Their Games on PC Day One?. Should Sony put their first-party titles on PC on day one? Yes, I think they absolutely should. With Microsoft going on a buying spree, Sony needs to make sure they continue to spread their games to as many people as possible. This means putting their titles on PC day one or at least very shortly after.
Sony expect Microsoft to keep Activision games on PlayStation “due to contractual agreements”

Sony expects that Activision games will still come to PlayStation consoles if Microsoft’s buyout is completed, keeping some of the biggest franchises in video games as cross-platform titles and not turning them into Xbox exclusives. You might be doubting them, but they cite existing contractual agreements between PlayStation and Activision as the reason for their belief.
Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal poses ‘monumental challenge’ to Sony

Microsoft’s blockbuster purchase of video game developer Activision Blizzard could pose a serious threat for Sony. Shares of the maker of the PlayStation console, a major rival to Microsoft’s Xbox, plummeted nearly 13% in Tokyo on Wednesday after Microsoft announced the nearly $70 billion deal. That was the worst plunge in Sony’s stock price since 2008, according to data provider Refinitiv.
Sony Responds to Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision-Blizzard, Citing Contractual Agreements

Sony has responded to Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision-Blizzard, citing contractual agreements. Earlier this week, Microsoft dropped a megaton when it announced it has acquired publisher Activision-Blizzard. The nearly $70 billion deal is expected to close somewhere next year and will make Microsoft the third-largest gaming company by revenue after Tencent and Sony. As expected, following the announcement, people started asking questions about the possible exclusivity of Activision’s massive IPs, including the Diablo and Call of Duty franchises. According to a recent Bloomberg report, Microsoft intends to keep “some” franchises multiplatform, whereas others will become exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem. Microsoft’s Xbox head, Phil Spencer, later said that he doesn’t want to pull communities away from PlayStation by making future games from Activision-Blizzard Xbox exclusives.
Game Pass Has Surpassed 25 Million Subscribers

Yeah, it is a little difficult to talk about Microsoft and Xbox without thinking about the Activision acquisition. Despite that, there is more Xbox news. Game Pass has just recently passed the 25 million mark. I’m sure that number is just going to go up and up, especially if Microsoft keeps making big moves.
