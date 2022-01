Headland is a game based in an imaginary world with numerous different islands to visit and secret paths to discover. The gameplay and storyline isn’t overly ambitious and challenging for players, allowing one to truly enjoy the action adventure game without many obstacles. Though it seems to be marketed towards the younger crowd, Headland appeal is not limited to children. It can provide the same entertainment to teenagers and adults alike. It is a simple game that doesn’t demand a high level of skill or attention. Its many secrets and unexpected funny dialogue are enough for players to stay engaged with the hero’s journey for a good amount of time.

