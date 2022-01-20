The Batman runtime confirmed and it will set a new record

Peacemaker's first three episodes debuted on HBO Max last week, and the fourth one dropped on the streaming site today. The new show is a follow-up to James Gunn's The Suicide Squad and sees John Cena's Peacemaker teaming up with Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), John Economos (Steve Agee), and more to stop the mysterious "Project Butterfly." As ComicBook.com's own Jenna Anderson said in her Peacemaker review, the series is "action-packed, profane, and bizarre," which means a lot of silly and crazy stuff comes out of Cena's mouth. At one point, Peacemaker talks about Star Wars and claims that Wookiees have teeth in their buttholes. "That's canon," he exclaims. According to a recent post from Gunn, that joke has led to some hilarious googling.
