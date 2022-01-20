ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Batman runtime confirmed and it will set a new record

By Stefania Sarrubba
Cover picture for the articleThe Batman hasn't even been released yet and it has already set a record. Matt Reeves' film starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader has confirmed its runtime. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film runs two hours and 55 minutes and includes about eight minutes of credits. The...

Chris DeAngelo
1d ago

Let's not resemble two movies in one, ok! he "Robert Pattinson" is an actor he plays roles for certain movies. If you do not like the fact that he is playing Batman, then don't watch it. Yes. he is known for Twilight as a vampire in that movie, but that was just a role he played in! If people are going to place certain inequities in a movie about an actor who played something different from another movie, then they need to establish too others as well.

Jay Sims
1d ago

Christian Bale played the batman role best in my opinion. Ben Affleck did better than I had expected but they should have cast Frank Grillo to play batman. I think he would have fit well in the role.

Zach J.
1d ago

DC is off the cliff at this point they just need to cut their losses and keep what fans they have instead of chasing everyone away

