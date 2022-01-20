ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Metals rally heats up as nickel hits US$24,000 on supply snarls

By Charlie Zhu, Winnie Zhu
theedgemarkets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Jan 20): Base metals rallied, with nickel reaching US$24,000 a ton for the first time in more than a decade and tin notching up a fresh record on supply snarls and China's monetary easing. Metals supplies are dwindling as the world recovers from the pandemic. All the main...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

China lets in most of the Australian coal stranded at its ports

(Jan 24): Most of the Australian coal used by steelmakers that was being held at Chinese ports in the wake of Beijing’s import ban has now been cleared, according to local research firm Fengkuang Coal Logistics, although there’s no sign that the halt on new shipments will be lifted.
INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Algae market potentially worth US$320b draws Honda, Eneos

The growing facility would be built by Singapore-headquartered Chitose Bio Evolution Pte Ltd, which is constructing a five-hectare (12-acre) trial farm on the Malaysian part of Borneo Island, with financial support from Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation. (Jan 24): Oil refiner Eneos Holdings Inc and Honda...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Shanghai nickel scales record high on supply crunch

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Nickel prices in China hit a record high on Thursday, supported by dwindling supplies amid strong demand from stainless steel and electric vehicle battery sectors. The most-traded February nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a record high of 175,050 yuan. ($27,591.26) a tonne and...
ECONOMY
mining.com

Nickel price bulls gamble on tight LME supplies

Nickel traders fretting about supplies on the London Metal Exchange have driven up prices of the metal used in electric vehicle batteries and stainless steel to their highest in more than 10 years. Benchmark nickel on the LME touched $24,435 a tonne on Thursday, a gain of 14% so far...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nickel#Russia#London Metal Exchange#Lme#Chinese#Shanghai Metals Market#Irrawaddy
mining.com

Nickel market caught up in fresh squeeze

Nickel’s biggest supply squeeze in more than a decade is drawing attention from the London Metal Exchange, as plunging inventories mean buyers are forced to pay massive premiums for immediately available metal. Cash contracts on the LME reached a $90-a-tonne premium to those expiring a day later, the highest...
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Talon Metals Secures Nickel Supply Deal With Tesla But Looks Expensive

The company inked a deal with Tesla that includes the supply of 75,000 tonnes of nickel concentrate over six years, which are worth $1.68 billion at today’s nickel prices. On 10 January, US-focused nickel miner Talon Metals' (OTCPK:TLOFF) received significant media coverage after it announced that it inked a supply agreement with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) that includes the delivery of at least 75,000 tonnes of nickel concentrate over a period of six years. This deal is worth $1.68 billion at today's price of nickel and I was curious about the financials of Talon Metals’ 51%-owned Tamarack project in Minnesota. In my view, it’s a compelling project with good exploration potential but the valuation of the company looks very high right now. According to the 2021 updated preliminary economic assessment (PEA), Tamarack has a net present value (NPV) ranging from $520 million to $569 million depending on the development scenario and this is at a pretty high nickel price of $8 per pound. Yet, Talon Metals has a market valuation of $404.1 million as of the time of writing despite owning just over half of the project. Let’s review.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Rare earth metals market strong as global EV fleet hits record levels, supply tightens - report

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Nickel hits its highest since 2011 as stockpiles dwindle

(Updates prices) LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Nickel prices surged to their highest since 2011 on Friday as a supply deficit ate into stockpiles and investors looked ahead to rising demand from electric vehicles. Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.1% at $22,205 a tonne at...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Seeking Alpha

An Impressive Start To The Year For Nickel As It Hits 10-Year High

Nickel has gained almost 6% year-to-date, chiefly driven by a continuous inventory drawdown and the tightness in the class 1 market. Nickel has gained almost 6% year-to-date, chiefly driven by a continuous inventory drawdown and the tightness in the class 1 market. Macro tailwinds, hot inflations remain a support the...
RETAIL
theedgemarkets.com

Oil prices could hit US$100 as demand outstrips supply, analysts say

LONDON (Jan 12): Oil prices that rallied 50% in 2021 will power further ahead this year, analysts predict, saying a lack of production capacity and limited investment in the sector could lift crude above US$100 a barrel. Though the Omicron coronavirus variant has pushed Covid-19 cases far above peaks hit...
TRAFFIC
mining.com

Nickel price storms to 10-year peak on supply worries

Nickel price surged to the highest in a decade on Wednesday as investors bet automakers will have to scramble to secure supplies for their electric vehicle batteries as inventories dwindle. Nickel was the top performer among industrial metals, which also rallied as worries eased about economic growth in top metals...
INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

4 Specialty Chemical Stocks to Buy Despite Supply-Chain Snarls

The specialty chemical industry reeled under the effects of significant demand contraction in 2020, following a slowdown in industrial and economic activities amid the global health crisis. However, the industry witnessed a recovery in 2021 on an uptick in demand in key markets. With the reopening of the major economies...
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Tesla signs $1.5 billion deal for nickel from Talon Metals’ Minnesota project

Tesla on Monday said it has signed its first US supply deal for nickel, tapping Talon Metals Corp’s Tamarack mine project in Minnesota. Under the terms of the deal, which Talon (TSX:TLO) said came after “extensive and detailed” due diligence and “lengthy negotiations,” Tesla will buy 75,000 tonnes (165 million pounds) of nickel over six years, with an option to increase the delivered tonnage.
BUSINESS
mining.com

Nickel price hits highest in a month with inventories close to record lows

The nickel price rose on Monday to their highest level in more than one month, with inventories hovering close to record lows. The most actively traded February nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trading up 2.5% at 154,840 yuan ($24,300.06) a tonne. Earlier in the session, prices rose to 155,160 yuan, the highest since November 25.
INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Asian markets fall after weak showing on Wall St, oil tumbles

SINGAPORE (Jan 21): Asian share markets tumbled on Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street, as lingering concerns over the Federal Reserve's tightening and weaker-than-expected economic and earnings data weighed on sentiment ahead of a Fed policy meeting next week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.3%,...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Nickel Stocks to Buy if You Missed Out on Talon Metals’ Takeoff

There are many reasons to consider commodities stocks at present. For one, they can generally act as a hedge against inflation when fiat currency acts in unexpected ways. Two, investors remain very aware that commodities are integral parts of supply chains across every industry. In times like these when supply chain issues are highly prevalent, commodities can rise quickly.
INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Oil opens week with jump on outlook for stronger global demand

(Jan 24): Oil pushed higher at the week’s open as investors weighed prospects for rising demand as the omicron virus wave fades in key economies. Global benchmark Brent rose toward $89 a barrel after a run of five straight weekly gains, the best streak since October. President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, expressed optimism at the weekend that the surge in the new variant will soon peak. That could underpin improved consumption as more workers return to offices and people travel more.
TRAFFIC
theedgemarkets.com

Crypto losses deepen with Bitcoin tumbling below US$34,000

LONDON (Jan 24): The sell-off in cryptocurrencies gained momentum on Monday, with Bitcoin tumbling to a six-month low and other digital tokens seeing even bigger losses. Bitcoin sank as much as 6.6% and fell below the US$34,000 mark, continuing a six-day downturn. Ether retreated 7.6% and touched US$2,201, also the lowest since July.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy