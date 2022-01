A heavyweight showdown between contenders Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall is set to headline the Octagon's return to London, England at the O2 Arena on March 19. ESPN's Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of the matchup and confirmed the booking with UFC President Dana White. It will be the promotion's first time back in the UK since March 2019. Aspinall has been dominant in his UFC run so far, the 28-year old Liverpool native has gone 4-0 in his four Octagon appearances, and is coming off of a first-round TKO win over Sergey Spivak back at UFC Vegas 36. Volkov meanwhile has gone 3-1 in his last four fights and will look to build on a unanimous decision victory over Marcin Tybura back at UFC 267.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO