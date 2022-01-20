How to Think: A Book Review

“The Guest List” by Lucy Foley is one the best books I read in 2021. Set on an isolated island off the coast of Ireland, one that is rumored to be haunted by ghosts of past inhabitants and complete with a deteriorated grave yard, it is the perfect location a ghost hunt, but for a wedding? This is what Jules hopes, anyway. As the founder of a highly rated online magazine, Jules has a reputation to protect and being a trendsetter is one of them, so she chooses something completely different for her wedding to Will, star of a highly rated reality show. Her wedding, in a very unconventional location, will set society on its ear if done well, and Jules is just the one to do it. Told from the point of view of Jules – the bride, Olivia – her sister and only bridesmaid, Johnno – the best man, Hannah – a wedding guest, and Aoiffe – the owner of the island and wedding planner, and using different timelines, it is a dramatic tale of infidelity, lies, anxiety and guilt, all while a raging storm and a possible murder unfolds.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO