Interested in attending a PBR Ontario event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. Hagerman, 6-foot-2, 170-pounds, is a projectable arm out of the Peterborough Tigers program. Hagerman is a guy that works out of the stretch, possesses a 83-85 mph fastball and has been up to 86 mph. He works in a slider that sits 68-69 mph with some bite to it and a changeup that sits 70-71 mph. Hagerman has a projectable body for a pitcher, the potential is there to get up to the high 80’s with added strength and maturity. Colleges looking for arms should have Hagerman on their radar.

BASEBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO