Apple’s Safari browser has a vulnerability in it that could expose users’ browsing history and personal information.The bug, which was introduced in Safari 15, as reported by FingerprintJS, came from the Indexed Database API which is part of Apple’s WebKit. The API is used to save data on websites users have visited so they can be loaded faster when they return.IndexedDB should stop data from one origin from interacting with data from other origins. But the bug means that was not happening.“In Safari 15 on macOS, and in all browsers on iOS and iPadOS 15, the IndexedDB API is violating...

