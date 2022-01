A 72-year-old woman has died in a crash near Falkirk.The incident on the B8028, between Hallglen and Shieldhill, saw the woman’s Suzuki Swift and a Volkswagen Scirocco collide at about 10.20pm on Friday.The driver and the passenger of the VW, both 21-year-old men, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment, Police Scotland said.Sergeant David Ross of the Forth Valley Road Policing Unit, said: “We are carrying out an investigation to establish the full circumstances which led to the two vehicles colliding and would urge anyone who may be able to assist to...

