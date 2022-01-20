Elle Fanning Is ‘The Girl From Plainville’ in First Look at Hulu Series (PHOTOS)

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters on Saturday were battling a wildfire that broke out in the rugged mountains along Big Sur, forcing hundreds of residents on this precarious stretch of the California coast to evacuate and authorities to shut its main roadway. The fire started Friday night in...
(CNN) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said Sunday it was appropriate for the Arizona Democratic Party to censure moderate Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for her vote against a filibuster carve-out for voting rights, a key priority for Democrats. "Absolutely it was. On that particular vote that she and (West Virginia...
KYIV, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevhen Murayev derided British allegations that he could be installed as leader of a Kremlin puppet government in Kyiv, and told Reuters in an interview that he was considering legal action. Britain's foreign ministry said on Sunday that Moscow was considering Murayev...
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is postponing her wedding after announcing new COVID-19 restrictions Sunday following the discovery of nine cases of the omicron variant in a single family that flew to Auckland to attend a wedding. The so-called “red setting” of the...
Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles on Friday. A report from Los Angeles Police Department detailed that he was driving his Yukon SUV near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, when a collision occurred with a red Prius making a U-turn, CBS Los Angeles reports.
A monkey is missing after a truck carrying dozens of monkeys crashed in Pennsylvania on Friday, according to local police. Authorities are urging people not to approach the monkey if they see it. "Anyone who sees or locates the monkey is asked not to approach, attempt to catch, or come...
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday dodged a question about whether there was "any scenario" in which U.S. troops would be deployed to defend Ukraine, saying that U.S. and European allies are looking at "practical and important" responses to Russian aggression in the region. "Do you see any...
Washington — Congressman Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, revealed Sunday that former Attorney General William Barr has spoken with investigators. "We've had conversations with the former attorney general already. We have talked to Department of Defense individuals,"...
YAOUNDE, Cameroon — A fire erupted at a popular nightclub in Yaounde, Cameroon’s capital, setting off explosions and killing at least 17 people, government officials said Sunday. The tragedy comes as the central African country hosts thousands of soccer players, fans and match officials from across the continent...
