Public Safety

Derby bus station: Teenager claims self-defence after death of man, 82

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA teenage boy has denied causing the death of an 82-year-old who was attacked at Derby bus station. Dennis Clarke, 82, died in hospital nine days after he was punched and...

The Independent

Teenagers found guilty of ‘disturbing’ murder of vulnerable man after cuckooing his flat

Two teenage boys have been found guilty of murdering a vulnerable man in his flat last summer. Leigh Smith, 48, was stabbed to death by 18-year-old Jacob Cookson and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons. They pleaded not guilty to the murder charges before a month-long trial at Minshull Street Crown Court where another 17-year-old boy charged in connection to the murder was found not guilty. In the trial which ended yesterday, the court heard how Leigh who was deemed vulnerable and was therefore moved into an assisted living flat in Eccles where he became a...
BBC

Kyrell Matthews death: Toddler killed by mother and partner, court told

A "defenceless" two-year-old boy was killed by his mother and her boyfriend after suffering a "catalogue of very significant" injuries, a court heard. Kyrell Matthews was found in cardiac arrest at a home in Thornton Heath, south London, on 20 October, 2019. Jurors heard Kyrell had 41 rib fractures allegedly...
BBC

Ashling Murphy: Further arrest in murder investigation

A man in his 30s has been arrested by gardaí (Irish police) investigating the murder of Ashling Murphy. The 23-year-old primary school teacher was attacked while out exercising beside a canal in Tullamore, County Offaly, last Wednesday. The man is being questioned in relation to the potential withholding of...
The Independent

Babes in the Woods killer Russell Bishop dies in hospital

Babes in the Wood killer Russell Bishop – who murdered two schoolgirls in the 1980s – has died in hospital, the Prison Service said.The 55-year-old was jailed for a minimum of 36 years in 2018 after being found guilty of killing nine-year-olds Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway.Bishop was 20 years old when he sexually assaulted and strangled the girls in a woodland den in Brighton East Sussex, in October 1986.He was cleared of their murders on December 10 1987 but within three years went on to kidnap, molest and throttle a seven-year-old girl, leaving her for dead at Devils...
The Independent

Woman jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson vows to appeal in first interview from jail

An ex-bouncer jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson has vowed to appeal her life sentence in her first interview from behind bars.Speaking over the phone from HMP Styal, in Cheshire, Savannah Brockhill reportedly showed no remorse as she described the countryside view from her private room – complete with a TV, wardrobe and ensuite.The 28-year-old also refuted claims a fellow inmate had scalded her with boiling water and sugar, known as “prison napalm”.In December, Brockhill was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years over the murder of her ex-girlfriend Frankie Smith’s 16-month-old daughter Star. Smith, 20, was...
BBC

Ella Parker: Pregnant woman unlawfully killed, coroner rules

A pregnant woman who was stabbed to death by a man who had left a mental health unit two days earlier was unlawfully killed, a coroner concluded. Ella Parker was stabbed 33 times with a screwdriver at her flat in Milton Keynes on 7 December 2017. Ryan Blacknell, 28, was...
The Independent

Man charged after pensioner killed and husband critically injured in attack

A man has been charged with murdering an 86-year-old woman in a “horrendous” attack which also left her husband with critical injuries.Vasile Culea was arrested on Thursday after Freda Walker was killed in a violent incident at her home in Langwith Junction, Shirebrook near Bolsover in Derbyshire Her 88-year-old husband, Kenneth Walker suffered life-threatening injuries.The couple were found by a concerned neighbour at 9am on Saturday, at the property in Station Road.Derbyshire Police said Culea, 33, had been remanded into custody after being charged with murder and attempted murder.The force previously said one of their leading lines of...
BBC
BBC

'Kidnap victim' contacts police after images shown

An inquiry into a suspected kidnapping has finished after the "victim" got in touch with police. West Midlands Police said a man was thought to have been put in to the boot of a car by three men. The suspected incident happened on Alum Rock Road in Birmingham on Thursday.
WOWK 13 News

US man accused of faking death to avoid charges jailed in UK

LONDON (AP) — An American man who authorities say faked his own death to evade prosecution for rape and financial fraud before fleeing to Scotland was jailed Friday after he failed to show up for an extradition hearing. Nicholas Alahverdian, who has used a number of aliases including Nicholas Rossi, was denied bail at Edinburgh […]
The Independent

Police launch appeal for witnesses after two men stabbed in Selfridges

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after two men were stabbed last knight following a fight in London’s flagship Selfridges store.The pair in their 20s were rushed to hospital after suffering stab wounds, but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Both have since been discharged. Met Police officers were called to a fight which broke out in the Oxford Street department store at 6.25pm on Friday. Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service.One of the two men taken to hospital was arrested, along with a third man, also in his 20s. The former have both been bailed...
BBC

Man stabbed partner 29 times and locked her in house to die

A man stabbed his partner 29 times before locking her in their home and leaving her to die. Steven Wood, 54, attacked Tina Turner with such ferocity the blade of a knife snapped, Newcastle Crown Court heard. He admitted attempting to murder Ms Turner in Gateshead on 21 May, when...
The Independent

British man killed in ‘sickle’ attack in Thailand

A British man has been killed and another injured in an attack believed to involve a sickle in Thailand. Marcus Evans, a 49-year-old from Berrow in Somerset, was killed in the early hours of Saturday in the western Kanchanaburi region.He was found dead at his home with knife wounds, according to police. A 55-year-old man, also British, was injured and taken to hospital. He was reportedly a friend of the British man who was killed. Thai police said they had arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the incident, which they believe involved a rice sickle.The instrument – which has...
BBC

Jozef Puska, 31, charged with murder of Ashling Murphy

A man has appeared at a special court in the Republic of Ireland charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy. He is Jozef Puska, 31, with an address in Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Tullamore. Mr Puska was heckled as he was taken from a Garda car to a special sitting of...
The Independent

Pregnant woman, 24, jailed for life after stabbing boyfriend to death at New Year’s party

A pregnant woman who stabbed her boyfriend to death at a New Year’s Eve party while six children were in the flat has been jailed for life for his murder.Hannah Sindrey, 24, was convicted of the murder of 31-year-old Paul Fletcher at her flat in Worcester Drive, Rayleigh, following a trial at Basildon Crown Court, Essex Police said.She was sentenced at the same court on Friday and must serve at least 14 years and five months before she can be considered for parole, the force said.Prosecutor Christine Agnew QC told the trial Mr Fletcher took Sindrey’s phone, and one belonging...
