Derby bus station: Teenager claims self-defence after death of man, 82

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after two men were stabbed last knight following a fight in London’s flagship Selfridges store.The pair in their 20s were rushed to hospital after suffering stab wounds, but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Both have since been discharged. Met Police officers were called to a fight which broke out in the Oxford Street department store at 6.25pm on Friday. Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service.One of the two men taken to hospital was arrested, along with a third man, also in his 20s. The former have both been bailed...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO