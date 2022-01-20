Jennie Nguyen Facebook Posts | Bossip

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Al Lindsey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELL, WELL, WELL…someone call Andy, ASAP and tell him a pink slip is definitely needed. A #RHOSLC cast member who accused another cast member of making racist comments has been exposed for making racist comments herself. [Insert the Spiderman pointing at another Spiderman meme right about here]. Jennie...

'RHOSLC' Star Jennie Nguyen's Problematic Past Exposed: Newcomer Accused Of Being A Racist, Trump-Worshiping Anti-Vaxxer

After positioning herself on camera as a proponent for respecting people of all races, origins and ethnicities, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennie Nguyen has found herself in some hot and seemingly hypocritical water. The Facebook account believed to belong to the 44-year-old newcomer – who emigrated from...
'RHOSLC’s Jennie Nguyen Apologies for Racist Posts: 'I Was Speaking Out Against Violence'

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennie Nguyen has apologized for racially-charged and offensive posts that have since resurfaced online. "I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today. At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were," she said in her written apology.
Jen Shah Says She Won’t Be Back For Real Housewives Because She Slammed Jennie Nguyen For Posts Against Black Lives Matter

The fallout continues. This season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been dramatic to say the least. Viewers thought the main source of tension would be Jen Shah’s now infamous arrest and Mary Cosby’s church being an alleged cult. We didn’t realize we were going to get a fire storm of racial controversy […] The post Jen Shah Says She Won’t Be Back For Real Housewives Because She Slammed Jennie Nguyen For Posts Against Black Lives Matter appeared first on Reality Tea.
Jennie Nguyen Denies Talking In A “Black Accent” To Mary Cosby; Slams Mary For Not Changing Her Behavior

Jennie Nguyen is not here to put up with anyone’s sh**. While she’s new to Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, she’s already had her fair share of drama with the ladies. And one of her castmates that seems to be the subject of deep tension just so happens to be Mary Cosby. Despite Jen […] The post Jennie Nguyen Denies Talking In A “Black Accent” To Mary Cosby; Slams Mary For Not Changing Her Behavior appeared first on Reality Tea.
Time To Go! #RHOSLC’s Jennie Nguyen Apologizes For Audacious Anti-Black Comments About BLM ‘Thugs’, Trump & Slavery ‘Who Failed Who?!’

Jennie Nguyen, the newest Real Housewife of Salt Lake City is being absolutely obliterated on Twitter over Facebook posts she made in 2020. In them, she makes several disparaging and racist remarks about the Black Lives Matter movement and "Black-on-Black" crime. Several of her posts are also anti-vaxx and several others praise defunct Dorito out of office, Donald Trump.  A post shared by Nguyen in September 2020, reads, “I’m sick of people saying cops need more training. You had 18 years to teach your kids it’s wrong to loot, steal, set buildings a blaze, block traffic, laser people’s eyes, overturn cars, destroy buildings and attack citizens. Who failed who?” Another post from that same month says, "Hundreds of blacks shot and many killed (including children) by other blacks every week. Over a thousand Officers violently injured, some permanently, by rioters. Anarchists rioting in major cities every night, which has caused billions of dollars of destruction to private and public property. And you still think Police Officers are the problem. You are an idiot.”
No, Facebook is not banning posts containing the Lord’s Prayer

VERIFY viewer “RL” asked in an email, “Did [Facebook founder] Mark Zuckerberg say that posting the Lord's Prayer went against policy?”. RL’s question stems from chain Facebook posts asking others to share the Lord’s Prayer, which is a popular Christian prayer, to their timelines to protest an alleged Facebook ban. It’s one version of a series of similar chain posts that have spread over the years alleging that Facebook banned Christian content.
Lisa Barlow and Jennie Nguyen Posted Romantic Photos with Their Husbands From the Season 2 Reunion

There's no denying the buzz surrounding The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City ahead of the Season 2 reunion, as host Andy Cohen recently teased the upcoming sit-down as a "biggie" to kick off the first Real Housewives reunion of the year. There's also no question that behind all the Housewives drama this season, there's been somewhat of a bromance brewing between none other than the RHOSLC husbands.
#RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Says She’s ‘Infuriated’ By Jennie Nguyen’s Rancidly Racist Posts, ‘Stands Up’ For Black Husband & Black Sons

A Real Housewife of Salt Lake City is calling out a costar over her audaciously anti-Black Facebook posts. As previously reported Jennie Nguyen issued a “#HateIsAVirus” statement and apologized after her disparaging and racist remarks about the Black Lives Matter movement went viral. Now a fellow housewife is...
Jen Shah Slams Jennie Nguyen For Racially Offensive Social Media Posts

If we have learned anything about the cast of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, it’s that the tides turn very quickly. One minute, newbie Jennie Nguyen is taking Mary Cosby to task over racially insensitive comments against her. Now, in real time, we are watching Jennie apologizing for her own racially offensive past. And […] The post Jen Shah Slams Jennie Nguyen For Racially Offensive Social Media Posts appeared first on Reality Tea.
