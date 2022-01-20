ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spud Fish & Chips

One of the best things about this seafood shack on Alki is all of the old pictures and maps hanging on the wall showing how West Seattle looked back when the restaurant first...

Related
The Infatuation

Hae-Nam Kalbi & Calamari

One of the best group dinner spots within Seattle city limits is tucked into a Shoreline strip mall. Head to Hae-Nam Kalbi & Calamari on Aurora the next time you want to pile in a big booth with some friends and eat a lot of delicious Korean food. While you can get large combo meals for anywhere from $70-100, we prefer to pick a couple of larger entrees (that are all mostly under $30) and create our own memorable feast of unlimited banchan, bibimbap, melty cheese-topped ​​ddukbokki, and sticky-sweet charred kalbi.
SEATTLE, WA
The Infatuation

All Time

Perfect For: Breakfast Brunch Date Night Dogs Drinking Good Wine Gluten-Free Options Outdoor/Patio Situation Quiet Meals Walk-Ins We're deep into the age of the LA mega-restaurant. Massive spots are taking over entire blocks of downtown, and famous chefs from other cities have finally realized we have the best produce in the country and want to know what serving a fresh eggplant in January feels like. The more restaurants they bring in, the more LA seems like it's on the fast track to becoming the Vegas strip—a sprawling museum of the best restaurants from everywhere else.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bando Belly

A stall on the sixth floor of Peckham Levels, this soul food-influenced spot's menu has a mix of everything. Think things like a banh mi cheesesteak sub which should come with a "Will Stain Your T-Shirt" warning, and some pulled lamb bara tacos that are equal parts meaty, herby, and messy. The food here is pretty decent, and though we wouldn't necessarily hop on a train to eat here, it's a solid option if you're already in the area. Plus, they've got deep-fried oreos on the menu, which means you're pretty much sorted for dessert.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Musashi's

If you're looking for a great value on low-priced sushi, it's hard to find somewhere better than Musashi's in the ID. You're not going to see things like toro or uni, but you will enjoy fantastic tuna and torched salmon for around $3 per piece as well as hamachi rolls for $6.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Launceston Place

Oh lovely, lovely Launceston Place. We challenge anyone to come here and not consider hiding under their white cloth table in the hopes that nobody will notice you and you can just live in this charming townhouse forever. On a quiet corner in Kensington, our favourite thing about this place is that despite serving things like pigeon with blackberry jus and duck liver parfait, it doesn't take itself too seriously. Case in point: the miniature Henry hoovers the suited servers use to clear the crumbs from your table between courses, and the confit potatoes that arrive in mini shopping trolleys. Basically, there's a whole lot that will make you smile here, least of all the truly spectacular food that comes as part of their lunch and dinner tasting menus.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Da Mario

Whether you come to Da Mario because your uncle has fond memories of the downstairs dining room, or you stumble in after seeing the queue coming out of the door, this is a restaurant that you will come to again and again. In a Venetian-gothic building, on the corner of Gloucester Road, with a homely interior, a spacious downstairs room, and an Italian menu of big portions of pastas and some pretty great pizza, this is a restaurant that will satisfy most. This is a loud, messy, group dinner kind of spot, or a lunch with a couple of friends who aren't going to critique the fact that they used cream in their rigatoni. It's not the best Italian food you'll taste in London, but it's perfectly satisfying, and the chaos is all part of the charm.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Manna Teriyaki

Not to be confused with Manna Deli Teriyaki on Aurora, Manna in Lake City is easily one of the best teriyaki restaurants in town for a few reasons. First, they're quite skilled at getting char marks on every bite of chicken or marinated short rib. Second, they package their iceberg salad in a separate container, which prevents the lettuce from getting soggy from their sweet, thick, and sticky sesame dressing. Third, their eggrolls are gloriously crunchy bundles of ground pork and cabbage that taste particularly wonderful when dragged in the puddle of teriyaki sauce/salad dressing/sriracha that you made on your plate. From spicy thigh to katsu, you're in good hands with Manna for a reliable takeout dinner at home.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Thai Diner

Perfect For: Birthdays Brunch Date Night Impressing Out of Towners Lunch. When Dorothy said there's no place like home, it was obvious she hadn't been to Thai Diner. Dot's not to blame. She had a lot on her plate, a plate devoid of disco fries slapped with massaman curry. For us modern New Yorkers—even those who, like Dorothy, continue to drag around a gaggle of flawed men—there's no place like Thai Diner. Home is just where you go between visits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Poor Boys

Okay, so picture walking into Subway. Except behind the glass, in the place where the processed meats and other fillings usually are, there are options like fresh buttermilk fried shrimps, black angus prime brisket, and cajun blackened chicken—all in a brioche sub. Next step, you pick between things like Louisiana hot, honey mustard and cajun mayo for the sauces, and you notice things like seafood platters, and ice cream floats on the menu. Yes, this New Orleans inspired spot in Kingston is a huge sandwich situation worth getting excited about. A casual dive bar feel, with tables and stools outside, this is somewhere you'll return to again and again—if not for the brioche bun, then definitely for the cajun chips.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Malibu Seafood

Perfect For: Classic Establishment Dogs Lunch Outdoor/Patio Situation Quick Eats Vegetarians Walk-Ins Whether you're only in town for a few days for your friend's wedding or you're an LA local eyeing that upcoming three-day weekend like it's an untouched cheesecake, chances are you've got Malibu plans. And those plans involve the beach and finding some food to eat after the beach. It takes one jaunt up PCH to realize there's no shortage of spots to choose from, so we're going to make this very easy on you: when it comes to affordable fish by the water, Malibu Seafood should be towards the top of your list.
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Eldr

The Pantechnicon is the sort of building you'd expect to be a huge movie set. But no, this grand building with huge columns and PANTECHNICON written in all caps at the top, is very real. And Eldr, the roof garden and terrace on the fourth floor—with all its foliage, light wood, and glass ceilings—where you'll find a Nordic cocktail menu, as well as a food menu of smørrebrød, small plates with things like scallop, courgette, reindeer, and sea lettuce, and big plates with things like melt-in-the-mouth cod with spiced cauliflower and sea purslane. It's the perfect, hidden rooftop for a date, or an intimate catch-up.
LIFESTYLE
The Infatuation

Koya Ko

Sometimes you've just got to give the people what they want. And in the case of Broadway Market's whippet-walking residents, they want handmade udon. Koya's third location in Hackney feels like a no-brainer. That's because it is. It's a tiny spot open from 10am daily for English breakfast udon and donburi bowls, all the way to 10pm with tempura and curry udon bowls, kara-age, and a load more. Given its in-and-out space, this Koya isn't comfortable as others, but nonetheless, it's a very useful and welcome addition to the area.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

One Love Kitchen

Whoever said breakfast is the most important meal of the day has clearly never met us in the midst of a 2pm no-lunch hangry tantrum when we start signing off emails with 'bye or something'. Yes, lunch is very important. It's the meal that gets you to dinnertime. One place we love to hit up for a seriously satisfying lunch situation is One Love Kitchen, a casual Caribbean spot on Crouch Hill that went from street food stall to bricks and mortar site in the midst of the pandemic. Certified wrap artistes, their £8 jerk chicken wrap is smoky, spicy, tender, filling, and so many other things that will have you walking up the street with garlic sauce down your top and a big old smile on your face. If you're swinging by in the evening, get involved in the curried goat or pair the brown stew fish with an episode of your favourite podcast for a top solo dinner experience. Because yes, we do think dinner is important too.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Inside Passage

Perfect For: Date Night Impressing Out-Of-Towners See And Be Seen. Inside Passage is a bar-within-a-bar, a.k.a. a speakeasy accessible through a sneaky side door inside Rumba. The hype surrounding this underwater adventure-themed cocktail establishment is intense, and if you'd like to check it out on a Friday or Saturday, you probably can't since they'll be booked. Weeknights are usually fair game, and you can make an online reservation to secure your 90 minutes—just barely enough time for a snack and two rounds of drinks.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Sushi Revolution

The name of this Brixton spot may elicit images of Big Mouth Billy Bass waving a flag in its fin, but what this sushi spot is actually all about is putting quirky twists on classic rolls. And it often works. Take things like the 'Tuna Revolution', a tempura prawn with tuna and tankatsu which is delicious. That said, the panko popcorn shrimp topped with parmesan cheese is less delicious. The point is the food here is hit and miss, just go with your gut and don't order anything topped with cheese and it's a pretty solid option. The interior is moody and small, with a couple of tables and a bunch of stools facing the bar or the street, making it perfect for a date night or a catch-up with one other person.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Majordomo

Perfect For: Big Groups Birthdays Business Meals Corporate Cards Impressing Out of Towners. Living in a city like Los Angeles, it's easy to get jaded. You don't really care that you just saw Florence Pugh buying Gatorade at Gelson's, or that it's been sunny for 100 days straight. And when it comes to restaurants, you think you've pretty much seen it all by now: an old warehouse space that's off the beaten path, and a waitstaff that will proudly tell you about the place takes full advantage of California's bountiful produce. We get it, you're an impressive restaurant in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Infatuation

Yangban Society

Walking into Yangban Society for the first time can be an overwhelming experience. There's a long glass case filled with dozens of Korean-style deli dishes; several refrigerators filled with wine, soju, and house cocktails; and a tiny minimart in the back where you can buy everything from baseball caps to shrimp crackers. There's a lot happening, which is why we recommend grabbing a table and a round of drinks first to get your bearings, and then head back to the deli counter. This is where you'll order everything (whether it be from the deli case or the kitchen) and trays get loaded up fast, but just know that there really isn't a bad order here. From spicy kimchi poloze and chilled acorn noodles in shirodashi vinaigrette, to warm, doughy potato bread, the food at Yangban is exceptional and unlike anything you can really find in LA right now. They also open at 11:30am, making it a great solo lunch option if you're in the neighborhood.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Taiyakiya

In the buzz of Chinatown's Newport Court, it can be hard to settle on just one ice cream spot. But sadly, one ice cream is the socially acceptable amount, so if you do pick one, pick this one. This little Japanese dessert shop specialises in taiyako—a fish-shaped cake filled with things like peanut butter and Nutella, or their rose lychee soft serve. It's all very Instagram-worthy, with menu items like rainbow unicorn and little mermaid fish ice creams. But you should know that these desserts actually taste as good as they look. We love their vanilla soft serve with oreo dust and brown sugar tapioca, but that rose lychee soft serve is a very close second.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

American Beauty

Perfect For: Business Meals Corporate Cards Drinking Good Wine. When you think "LA ste
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Pizzeria Mozza

This London outpost of Nancy Silverton’s much-loved LA restaurant is all about pizza. Located in The Treehouse Hotel on Langham Place—aptly replacing a Pizza Express—it’s a decent spot to pop in for a pane bianco with extra virgin olive oil and a napolitana pizza if you’re in the area. The interior is warm and cosy, with hanging lights, a wood-fired oven and strong second date potential. And those with a serious sweet tooth will appreciate the dessert offerings, specifically the excellent butterscotch budino.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

