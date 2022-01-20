ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Chocolate Zucchini Bread

By wendy
knuj.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ll love this moist, fudgy chocolate zucchini bread! Made with whole wheat flour, coconut oil, and lots of zucchini, this recipe is super delicious and secretly healthy. 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips, more for sprinkling on top. Instructions. Preheat the...

knuj.net

Comments / 0

Related
thecountrycook.net

Cheesecake Factory Brown Bread

Savory and slightly sweet, this Cheesecake Factory Brown Bread is a favorite copycat recipe that you can easily make and enjoy at home!. I'm a huge fan of the Cheesecake Factory, unfortunately we don't have one anywhere near us. My favorite there is the brown bread so I worked with a few recipes to be able make it at home now. With easy to find ingredients, this recipe is quick to put together. The hardest part is waiting for it to be done! This copycat recipe will be one you will want to make over and over. It also tastes pretty similar to the one at Outback Steakhouse - just not as much molasses. So if you are craving a tasty and easy homemade bread, then you need to make this Cheesecake Factory Brown Bread!
RECIPES
30Seconds

Tasty Taco Zucchini Boats Recipe: A Healthier Taco Recipe for Taco Night

I’ve looked up to my friend Ali since middle school. She was a couple of years older than me and I thought she was the coolest. She’s still pretty cool, but in more grownup ways. Now she’s an English teacher, fitness coach and busy mom. She’s always posting great tips about wellness, fitness and nutrition on social media, including great recipes. Here’s one that I love: taco zucchini boats, modified by both Ali and me. One of the best parts about this one is the extra zucchini you can sneak into the meat mixture – your kids won’t even notice!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Chips#Milk Chocolate#Zucchini Bread#Food Drink
edibleorlando.com

French Bread Pizza

In today’s world of artisan flatbreads and Neapolitan-style pies, it’s funny to think that 40 years ago, Stouffer’s French Bread Pizza was greeted with a collective WOW. The oblong frozen meals were a marked improvement over what children of the ’50s and ’60s ate. But...
RESTAURANTS
101 Cookbooks

Cheddar Jalapeño Oatmeal Bread

This oatmeal bread wins the award for best toast. It’s a hearty oat-flecked loaf with a buttermilk base studded generously with melty cubes of cheddar cheese and punctuated with thin slices of jalapeño pepper. Where the cheese touches the pan it turns to golden-crispy perfection. A good oatmeal...
RECIPES
eatingbirdfood.com

Banana Bread Oatmeal

Gluten-free, vegan banana bread oatmeal that’s super simple to whip up and tastes like the real deal. Add some caramelized bananas and toasted walnuts on top for a gourmet breakfast!. I am a huge oatmeal fan and will eat oatmeal just about any way… baked, on the stovetop, as...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
twincitieslive.com

Using Up Stale Bread

Last week, Elizabeth showed the folks on Minnesota Live ways to use us all those last bits of stale bread. It’s all a way of wasting less food. Click here for Elizabeth’s tips on Home to Homestead.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Infatuation

Meat & Bread

Meat & Bread is a small sandwich chain that started in Vancouver, and now has a location in South Lake Union. It’s just a counter with a few outdoor tables, so it’s great if the weather’s nice, or if you want something to take back to your office. All of the sandwiches here are awesome, but their porchetta (with salsa verde and pork cracklins) is a must-order at least once.
RESTAURANTS
ahealthiermichigan.org

 Chai-Spiced Banana Coconut Zucchini Muffins

Muffins are a popular and convenient breakfast option for families on the go, but they often come with a dreaded sugar rush. Using bananas to replace some of the sugar and add more fiber can help offer longer-lasting energy and nutrients. Beyond adding shredded coconut and whole wheat flour for fiber, this recipe includes grated zucchini, which adds another nutritional punch. 
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Bread texture is Condensed

Im a amateur baker & recently purchased 'Breville Bread maker'. So far I've baked twice and the outcome has not been good. Both the times the bread has come out like a cake density. I dont see any bubbles in the bread. Can any one suggest what might be the...
FOOD & DRINKS
mariamindbodyhealth.com

Protein Sparing Bread Flour

Protein Sparing Bread Flour and Protein Sparing Breading. I love how everyone is in love with my protein sparing bread as much as I have been for the past 15 years! It warms my heart!. Over 15 years ago I wanted a bread that was dairy free, nut free and...
RECIPES
baked-theblog.com

Cranberry Sourdough Bread With Walnuts

This post may contain affiliate links. Thank you for supporting Baked!. Cranberry sourdough bread is a rustic, hearty loaf terrific for toasting or turkey sandwiches! We added walnuts for extra flavour and texture. photography by Sophie MacKenzie. It’s no secret that we are passionate about sourdough. There’s something so meditative...
RECIPES
northwestgeorgianews.com

Bread and milk and snow days

Some of us here in North Alabama enjoyed a couple of inches of snow last weekend. It was a beautiful sight. The snow was gone pretty quickly, though, as the temperatures rose to above freezing the following day. My family and I noticed that many of our local businesses decided to close when the weather authorities announced that a winter storm was approaching. As the first snowflakes began to fall, the businesses that decided to remain open were quickly closing their doors, too. For several days prior to the storm warning, people flocked to the grocery stores to purchase the essentials, including bread and milk. There’s something about an upcoming snow day that sparks our hunger for bread and our thirst for milk. My family prefers something a bit more filling, however, like beef stew or spaghetti and meatballs. I looked ahead at the long-range forecast, and there’s a chance for some more snow one day soon. So, be sure to stock up on the necessary food items, and make some shelf space for a loaf of bread and carton of milk. You will need them.
FOOD & DRINKS
mlivingnews.com

Fast, Easy, Rustic Bread

Just about everyone loves homemade bread. It can be very easy to make. This is one of those easy recipes which could be your start to becoming a bread maker! Or, it can just allow you to make a great bread to impress yourself, your family and your friends! Best of all, no kneading.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Anadama Bread

Nothing tastes quite like this wonderful bread. The old saying, “the greatest thing since sliced bread” is no joke. Once upon a time bread was not only a staple food, but also a lot harder to come by. Even though we can buy great bread at the store so easily today, but when it comes to brown breads homemade is often the best. And, this New England treat isn’t even available in stores.
RECIPES
charlotteparent.com

LILY BAKES: Banana Bread

Lily Barnes is our 10-year-old resident kid baker. Each month she shares an original recipe that kids can make at home with their parents, plus a few behind-the-scenes tips and tricks to make your treat extra special. Here is Lily’s recipe for Banana Bread:. I think Banana Bread will...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy