Chocolate Zucchini Bread

Some of us here in North Alabama enjoyed a couple of inches of snow last weekend. It was a beautiful sight. The snow was gone pretty quickly, though, as the temperatures rose to above freezing the following day. My family and I noticed that many of our local businesses decided to close when the weather authorities announced that a winter storm was approaching. As the first snowflakes began to fall, the businesses that decided to remain open were quickly closing their doors, too. For several days prior to the storm warning, people flocked to the grocery stores to purchase the essentials, including bread and milk. There’s something about an upcoming snow day that sparks our hunger for bread and our thirst for milk. My family prefers something a bit more filling, however, like beef stew or spaghetti and meatballs. I looked ahead at the long-range forecast, and there’s a chance for some more snow one day soon. So, be sure to stock up on the necessary food items, and make some shelf space for a loaf of bread and carton of milk. You will need them.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO