Alaina Stanisci has grappled with an eating disorder since she was 10, and the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic only made things worse for the high school senior. "I actually experienced a relapse at the beginning of the pandemic because of this lack of structure," Stanisci, 18, of Mountain Lakes, N.J., said during a HealthDay Now interview. "During the pandemic, we really saw especially among teens a craze about exercise and eating healthy. Across the whole country, we really saw a rise in eating disorders, which impacted me as well."

MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO