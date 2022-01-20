ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

When no stock-market lead is safe, here’s what history shows the Nasdaq’s near-term returns look like (it’s not pretty)

By Mark DeCambre
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bd8tI_0drOMtUw00
The Nasdaq came crashing down Thursday. Getty Images

Rallies are getting squashed and no lead appears to be safe for the stock market in recent trade.

In fact, the Nasdaq Composite

COMP,

-2.72%

’s intraday reversal on Thursday — when it was up 2.1% at its peak but ended down 1.3% — represented its largest reversal for a loss since April 7, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-1.30%

and the S&P 500 index

SPX,

-1.89%

, which also were trading higher, finished in negative territory as well.

The disintegration of a big intraday uptrend comes after the Nasdaq Composite entered a correction — defined as a decline of at least 10% (but no more than 20%) from a recent peak — for the first time since March 8, 2021, and reflects the fragility of the market as it braces for a regime of higher interest rates and overall less-accommodative policy from the Federal Reserve.

: Get ready for the climb. Here’s what history says about stock-market returns during Fed rate-hike cycles.

History shows, however, that the intraday turnaround doesn’t appear to be a good sign for the market’s near-term prospects.

Based on days in which the Nasdaq Composite has registered an intraday gain of at least 2% but ended lower, the index tends to perform poorly.

On average, on such occasions, the composite finishes lower by 0.5% in the following session, and is down 0.2% a week later.

It isn’t until we get out a few months before performance improves. Gains for the index 30 days out are better, a gain of 0.5%, while three months out the return improves to a rise of 1.4%, based on Dow Jones Market Data, tracking 2% intraday moves going back to 1991.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dFfDe_0drOMtUw00
Dow Jones Market Data

So things may turn around eventually.

But to put the move for the Nasdaq Composite into perspective, the last time it rose 2% and fell at least by 1% was March 20, 2020, the day before the so-called pandemic bottom.

The equity market has been under siege at least partly because of the prospect of multiple interest-rate increases from the Fed, which meets Tuesday and Wednesday. Higher rates can have a chilling effect on investments in speculative segments of the market that rely heavily on borrowing, with investors discounting future cash flows. Talk of inflation also has put a damper on the market and is one of the key reasons compelling the Fed to change from a regime of easy-money to one of policy tightening.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Stock#The Nasdaq Composite Comp#Dow Jones Market Data#Spx#The Federal Reserve#Fed
Fortune

Crypto is crashing—and experts predict more pain ahead

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. For HODLers of crypto, the last couple months have been quite the test of endurance. The price of Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two top digital assets by...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Motley Fool

A Stock Market Crash Is Inevitable. Here's How to Prepare

We don't know when the next stock market crash will strike. It's important to shore up your finances, diversify your portfolio, and prepare yourself mentally for market volatility. The stock market is going to tank at some point. Whether that happens next week, next month, or next year is anyone's...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
STOCKS
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

The Fed is poised to hike interest rates this year. Warren Buffett has compared rates to gravity — and said they 'power everything in the economic universe'

The Federal Reserve is poised to hike interest rates in a bid to curb inflation this year. Warren Buffett has emphasized the critical importance of rates in valuing assets. The investor compared interest rates to gravity, and recommended ignoring predictions about them. Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

82K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy