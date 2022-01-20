ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironman fir inversion table item #5211/5212, infared heat heating pad

How to Heat Safely This Winter

Did you know that heating is the second leading cause of home fires?. Install and test carbon monoxide alarms at least once a month. Have a qualified professional clean and inspect your chimney and vents every year. Store cooled ashes in a tightly covered metal container and keep it outside...
Cold Sleepers Say This Best-Selling Heated Mattress Pad Is 'Nicer Than Any Electric Blanket'

Everything takes a little more work in the winter, from bundling up to step outside to shoveling snow from your car to walking like a penguin on ice-covered pavements — even getting into bed takes more effort, especially if your bedroom is dry and drafty. For cold sleepers, falling asleep in January is challenging to say the least. If you find yourself wearing fleece pajamas and socks, and piling on throw blankets to stay warm, consider this best-selling heated mattress pad that'll keep you warm and toasty from the moment you slide into bed.
Turning calories into heat

“Thank goodness for shelter!” Mom exclaimed, half breathless, as we hurried into the basement door. A brisk wind had picked up as we walked back from Farmstead to our house, and the day was still waking up from having been at 30 degrees below zero overnight. “My face!” I...
Farm and Food: In the heat of the night

Of all the daily chores my father performed on the southern Illinois dairy farm of my youth, the most vital to me each winter morning was his rekindling of the banked fire in the tall, round wood stove that dominated my mother’s kitchen 60 years ago. The stove was,...
Keep the heat in, the cold out

The effort to stop heat from escaping our homes can be like a game of whack-a-mole. You slide a draft snake over a door, install insulating blinds and a damper in the fireplace and yet the utility bill keeps climbing. But in upstate New York, where the cold weather is...
How to add extra storage space in any kitchen for $40

StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf for Kitchen Stove – Kitchen Storage Solution with Zero Installation Rating: 4 Stars Give your kitchen a clean and tidy look! StoveShelf is a magnetic shelf that quickly attaches to your stove providing a sturdy storage space for condiments, spices, oils, and decor.No need to purchase special adhesives or drill holes in your kitchen wall. Just place this magnetic shelf on top of your stove and you’re all set. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $39.99 Buy from Walmart $49.99 We recently told you about a fantastic bathroom storage solution. It gives you a surprising about of space in...
Steam Heating Lunch Boxes

The 'Steambox' self-heating lunch box was shown off at CES 2022 as an advanced accessory for those seeking out a better way to enjoy their choice of meal from virtually anywhere. The lunchbox maintains a relatively compact size that is comparable to conventional options on the market, but is equipped with advanced technology inside that can be activated just before eating to have foods at the perfect temperature when lunchtime rolls around. The unit only requires water to be added before pressing the built-in button to start the steaming process that will take between eight and 12-minutes to perform.
Switch to a Bed With Built-in Storage and Make the Most of the Space in Your Bedroom

Intelligent use of the space in your bedroom can be the difference between enjoying a room that is well organized and relaxing, and having to endure a room that feels cluttered and uncomfortably busy. By opting for a platform bed with storage space built-in, you’ll be able to make the most of the room under and around your mattress which is usually taken up by the bed frame alone. When it comes to choosing the best platform bed with storage for you, it’s worth considering what style is going to be best suited to your individual needs. For example, are you...
Heating Your Home Safely

Heating is the second leading cause of home fires. As the temperature falls this week, consider the following safety tips to keep your home both warm and safe:. Never use an oven to heat your home. Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet from any heat source like...
Safety tips for heating alternatives

CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - Freezing temperatures are expected to sweep throughout the state this weekend. Starting Friday night through Saturday morning, a wind chill advisory is in effect throughout Connecticut. Temperatures are expected to hit single digits with wind chills below zero. United Way Senior Director of Marketing and Engagement Maura...
The heat of the moment

To celebrate the International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development, James Gallagher tells the story of the British thermal unit, a unit for heat. His life coincided with a period of immense industrial change in Britain. Mechanization, driven by steam engines, brought speed and efficiency to manufacturing. Industry started to thrive and smoke began to spew from factory chimneys. As workers relocated to the towns and cities, new dwellings, factories and public buildings were constructed - all of which required heating. In the nineteenth century, this meant that some kind of carbon-based fuel, such as coal, wood or peat, had to be burned, but which fuel would be most effective for a given situation wasn't always clear.
Hef’s Hut adds golf simulator, pool table, heated patio--and attracts Warwickians

VERNON, NJ - Great Gorge Golf Club, in Vernon, New Jersey, has opened Hef’s Hut, the rebranded restaurant at the golf course clubhouse. Included in the rebranding are new features, including a pool table, dartboard, jukebox, and pub furniture. The 1000 sq. ft. patio enclosure, propane heaters, and lounge furniture flank a state-of-the-art golf simulator.
These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
