Cowboys fans are calling on Jerry Jones to put shades or curtains up in AT&T Stadium after the Cowboys' loss in the Wild Card Round to rival 49ers. The Midland Reporter-Telegram reports that after the sun caused a few missed passes, some are blaming that on the 23-17 loss on Sunday and want shades or curtains to be put on the west side windows of the stadium.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO