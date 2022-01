LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lewisville ISD is temporarily closing the doors to all of its schools effective Wednesday, Jan. 26 due to staffing shortages surrounding the surge in COVID-19 cases. More than a fifth of all staff members were absent late last week. “We can’t just leave a 7-year-old and 10-year-old like Lord of the Flies at the house,” said parent Jason Cohn. He and his wife are scrambling – again. It’s a routine they’ve grown accustomed to over nearly two years. “Whether it’s sports, school, we just kind of feel like anytime could be shut down,” he said. Two of his children attend Bridlewood Elementary,...

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO