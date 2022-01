Last year, Microsoft completed the acquisition of ZeniMax, the parent company of Bethesda and all of its studios. Development teams such as Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, and Arkane Studios became first party Xbox teams, while Microsoft expanded its roster of IP with major additions like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, DOOM, Wolfenstein, The Evil Within, Dishonored, Prey, and many others. The deal was worth $7.5 billion, and at the time, it was hard to imagine something else happening in the near future that could come close to it in terms of scale and widespread impact.

