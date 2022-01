Our sick dog bums me out because I realized this Christmas that he probably won’t be around next December. If anything, his heart condition is getting worse. More than a few years ago, we had five dogs, and now we’re down to only Ryder, one of the sweetest natured dogs you’d ever want to meet.When we had five dogs, the two big ones, a brother and a sister, lived outside in the kennel we had built for them. The three other dogs, all small, lived indoors. I thought of trying to make the two big outdoor dogs into indoor dogs,

PETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO