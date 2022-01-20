ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Truth and Buzzwords

By Bo Wagner
Digital Courier
 2 days ago

Buzzwords in our society tend to come and go with some regularity. But it is the irony of modern buzzwords more than their duration that...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Feminists' silence over transgender swimmer shows they really never cared about women

Over the years, feminists, especially third-wave feminists, have diligently worked to dismantle the alleged "patriarchy." From their support for abortion to gender equality in schools, athletics, and salaries to emphasizing sexual harassment, abuse, and assault, feminists have effectively shaped the country's sociocultural spectrum in the 21st century. So it's beyond...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Voices: If you’re using the Bible to condemn being gay, you’re reading it wrong

In one of the more bizarre stories of the week, a Christian couple has reportedly refused to allow a gay couple to view their home.Luke Main, 33, and his wife, Dr Joanna Brunker, 34, put their cottage up for sale with estate agency Purplebricks. They screened potential viewers by asking, “Would you mind telling us a bit about your position and circumstances when you have a moment please?”You’d be forgiven for thinking this is a standard question about whether potential viewers have a property to sell, have a mortgage in place, or whether they’re just time-wasters fancying nosing around someone...
RELIGION
oakpark.com

Truth and the unvaccinated

So many want to believe in something enough to die for it. So many want to draw a line in the sand. Here and no further, a place to take our stand. But refusing to get vaccinated? Everyone admires deep conviction, but that’s the best you could come up with?
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buzzword#Pronoun
momswhothink.com

Baby Names That Mean Truth

There is perhaps no more virtuous quality than that of truth. If you'd like to honor that quality in your child, consider giving them a name that means as much. Below is a list of baby names that mean truth, and each of the names is impactful and interesting. From Makoto to Dharma to Frankie, the variety runs the gamut.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hays Daily News

A Partial Truth

The Screwtape Letters by C. S. Lewis tells of a senior demon, Screwtape, instructing his nephew, Wormwood, on how to trick the innocent into evil. An outright lie, he cautions, will not work. Even a child will sense that deception. The most effective way to lead good people astray is to tell them a partial truth, trusting that they will mistake it as the whole truth.
RELIGION
wizmnews.com

To tell the truth

I recently read an article that posed an interesting question. What if politicians couldn’t lie? What if they were required to tell the truth? We aren’t talking about some sort of truth serum, but rather making it a crime for someone in public office to tell a lie. Can you even imagine? A politician standing up and telling us he voted a certain way on a bill because one group gave him or her a lot of campaign money? A politician who doesn’t always lie about how evil the other party is? Hard to fathom, but that is what the Governor of Washington is proposing. Sort of. His idea is not to prohibit all lies, because we’d need a lot of oversight for that. Governor Jay Inslee proposes punishing politicians who lie about election results. Of course, we shouldn’t need a law requiring our political leaders to tell the truth. But fining people for lying is not exactly unprecedented. The Securities and Exchange Commission has rules preventing publicly traded company executives from lying to their stockholders. If they do they can go to jail. Of course, this will never happen. In order for our politicians to face penalties for not telling truths, it would have to be approved by those who would be punishing themselves. But it shouldn’t be too much to ask that those we elect to office and whose salaries we pay just tell us the truth once in a while.
POLITICS
buckeyefirearms.org

The Truth about Radicals

A once-reputable magazine used gunshot victims as a lever in the debate over medical treatment, using the claims of an untruthful doctor who would, apparently, say anything to advance his public health agenda. “Gunshot victims left waiting as horse dewormer overdoses overwhelm Oklahoma hospitals, doctor says” was the headline run...
SOCIETY
restorationnewsmedia.com

Truth and trust in our newspapers

In speaking with some of the people I’ve mentioned in these columns, two things are consistently mad... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Farewell to a teller of hard truths

Edward O. Wilson, the eminent Harvard biologist, died last month at age 92. His groundbreaking ideas can help us understand the fissures in our society, the fracturing in our relationships and what can be done. Wilson showed us that we are apes with feet in the mud, not angels on...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Bari Weiss tells Bill Maher that COVID restrictions and closure of schools will be seen as a 'moral crime' by younger generations and says we MUST return to normal life

Journalist and author Bari Weiss has said that life must return to normal while noting that younger generations will see school closures and restrictions brought in during the pandemic as a 'catastrophic moral crime'. Speaking on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday night, the Substack journalist declared that she...
EDUCATION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

The Timely Truth for this week is ... COURAGE

“If we are thrown out into the blazing furnace, the God we serve is able to save us from it, and he will rescue us from your hand, O king. But even if he does not, we want you to know, O king, that we will not serve your gods or worship the image of gold you have set up.” (Daniel 3:17-18)
MILITARY
Vox

The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The hounding of author Kate Clanchy has been a witch-hunt without mercy

A few years ago, when I was still getting to grips with the vagaries of Twitter, I inadvertently took part in a social media pile-on. Someone well known said something stupid and I enjoyed tweeting to that effect. But when she shared how upsetting she found the onslaught, I was forced to confront my unwitting bit-part in a collective act of bullying. There was nothing wrong with my tweet by itself, but hundreds of people shouting at you feels like abuse in a way that a single critique does not and the virtual nature of social media makes it harder to know when you are complicit in a form of mob justice.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Poor people face a perfect storm. Let no one tell you it’s their own fault

Terry Pratchett understood why most social policies fail. In his book Men At Arms, one of the characters, Samuel Vines, put forward his “‘boots’ theory of socio-economic unfairness”. “The reason that the rich were so rich,” Vines observed, “was because they managed to spend less money.” A really good pair of leather boots might be serviceable for years but cost more than Vines earned in a month. The boots he could afford would last but a year or two and continually need replacing. So, a rich man had “a pair of boots that’d still be keeping his feet dry in ten years’ time”, while “a poor man who could only afford cheap boots” would have spent twice as much money and “still have wet feet”.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

White privilege is real, but not in the way the Left thinks

“White privilege” is an idea that has only recently risen to national prominence. It amounts to a nasty accusation: Whites have undeserved advantages that they have stolen from people of color. But history says something quite different: The most important factor in relative white prosperity is the fact that some profound changes in human life that gave us modernity began with them.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy