ECOL has high strategic assets providing a moat to the business, a broad geographic reach, and recurring cash flow which offers resiliency through economic cycles. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) is a compelling investment opportunity for value investors. ECOL has high strategic assets providing a moat to the business, a broad geographic reach, and recurring cash flow which offers resiliency through economic cycles. However, the stock failed to outperform the S&P 500 and some of its peers over the past decade. I believe this trend might change given the fact that the business is fairly valued from both an absolute and relative perspective and provides an opportunity to deliver a 7% return over the long term.

