Immigration

Undocumented journalist recounts moment before going live on Tucker Carlson

Kilgore News Herald
 2 days ago

Anti-immigrant panic has been a recurring feature in our nation of immigrants. The latest "Reality...

Don Lemon Reveals Ted Cruz Asked CNN’s Alice Stewart to Go on Tucker Carlson Show to Defend Him

Don Lemon revealed that Ted Cruz called CNN commentator and Republican strategist Alice Stewart and asked her to go on Tucker Carlson’s show to defend him. It’s been a tough couple of days for Ted Cruz since Carlson twisted the knife as Cruz begged for forgiveness on national television for the crime of calling the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection a “terrorist” attack.
Primetimer

Why is Tucker Carlson never held accountable for constantly being wrong and misleading?

"Of course, Carlson’s program isn’t promoted as objective," says Philip Bump, offering a long list of instances just in the past year where Carlson uttered false statements on his Fox News show. "It’s part of Fox News’s opinion coverage, which: fine," Bump adds. "But it’s opinion coverage in which Carlson makes assertions of fact that often collapse under the scrutiny that he never bothers to pay them. Fox News’s lawyers at one point infamously defended him from a slander allegation. The 'tenor' of the show, they argued, should make clear that Carlson is not 'stating actual facts.' Viewers were expected to understand that he was engaged in 'non-literal commentary.' That said, Carlson regularly promotes his claims as reporting that the mainstream media is withholding. Skip through a few of the links above; you’ll likely find one or more instances in which Carlson asserts that he is sharing something 'they won’t tell you.' He casts himself directly as revealing a hidden truth, as being the only person willing to 'state actual facts.' And when those “facts” are revealed as falsehoods, the revelation almost never gets any sort of correction. Millions of people watch Carlson’s show and hear these claims. Others watch his segments picked up on other Fox programs or the Fox website. But there’s no effort or even any apparent mechanism to ensure that viewers are learning actual facts."
John Avlon
Tucker Carlson
Jose Antonio Vargas
HuffingtonPost

Tucker Carlson's New Racist Lie Is Not Really About COVID Treatments

Tucker Carlson has made up something to get mad about, again. On his nightly Fox News show, he’s been promoting the newly minted lie that white people are being denied COVID-19 treatments and vaccines; the treatments and good care, the false story goes, are being given to Black people instead.
The Independent

Tucker Carlson likens vaccine mandates to Nazi medical experiments

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has compared the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates to medical experiments conducted by Nazi Germany. During an interview with anti-vaxxer Dr Robert Malone on Friday, Mr Carlson said, “I thought that we had a kind of consensus”. “I mean, after watching what the imperial Japanese army and the Nazis did in their medical experiments, I thought that American physicians agreed that compulsory medical care was unethical, it was immoral and it could never be imposed on anyone. When did we forget that?” he added. “Apparently about a year ago, I think yesterday, was when we...
HuffingtonPost

Tucker Carlson's Heartless Solution For The Homeless Enrages Twitter

Tucker Carlson suggested Tuesday that social services for the homeless encourage homelessness and destroy nuclear families. But that wasn’t the worst of his rant. (Watch the video below.) The Fox News host told policy makers to simply banish the homeless. “You are a drug addict,” he said. “Get a...
#Racism
Washington Post

He is no longer Tucker Carlson. He’s King Tucker.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night blasted Sen. Ted Cruz for calling the events of Jan. 6, 2021, “a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol.” No way, countered Carlson. “You’re making us think maybe the Republican Party is as worthless as we suspected it was. That can’t be true. Reassure us, please. Ted Cruz?” Soon enough, Carlson received a text message from Cruz (R-Tex.) seeking a chance to defend himself.
Washington Post

Tucker Carlson lectures on media weakness. That’s rich.

Normally, I don’t spend much time thinking about the nonsense on cable television, because it’s like paying attention to the guy on the street corner who shouts about Armageddon through a bullhorn. Some words are just noise. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Last...
The Independent

Donald Trump silent on Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdict after previous comments wishing her ‘well’

Donald Trump’s multiple comments sending Ghislaine Maxwell kind wishes after her arrest last year have been bubbling back up on social media, after a New York federal court jury found the British socialite guilty on Wednesday of five charges related to sex trafficking. But so far, the former president has been silent now that a conviction has been handed down.Last year, after her arrest in rural New Hampshire, the then-president had warm words for Maxwell, a fellow member of the New York and Florida social scene in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, a period during which Maxwell and...
