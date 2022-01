Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to answer a question on whether he’s received a COVID-19 booster shot, calling it a “private matter.”. “So that’s something that, you know, I think people should just make their own decisions on,” DeSantis said when asked directly about his booster status at a news conference on Friday in Sarasota. “I’m not going to let that be a weapon for people to be able to use.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO