Mamaroneck Finally Receiving Much-Needed Funds For Flood Mitigation Projects

By Tony Aiello
 2 days ago

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It’s the kind of flood the village of Mamaroneck has been hoping for — a flood of money.

Almost $90 million is finally in the federal budget to pay for flood mitigation projects.

Mayor Tom Murphy calls the confluence of the Mamaroneck River and the Sheldrake River “ground zero” for frequent Mamaroneck flooding, like the mess that devastated the village last September when 1,000 residents had to be rescued and 500 cars were trashed.

In a familiar routine, elected officials visited and promised help by pushing for funding to prevent future flooding.

The funding has been a long time coming, says CBS2’s Tony Aiello, who first reported on it 14 years ago.

After flooding in 2007, Sen. Chuck Schumer told residents flood mitigation was a top priority, but he couldn’t get Congress and the White House to agree until now.

“The Ida relief bill. We are very, very happy and very, very relieved. This community has been plagued by flooding,” Murphy said.

The mayor says Schumer and the New York delegation finally secured $88 million to raise bridges, fix retaining walls, dredge and deepen the rivers, and build an overflow culvert to prevent flooding where the Sheldrake makes two 90-degree turns.

“Once the river reaches a certain stage, it will go through that culvert, it will bypass those two 90-degree turns, making for a more free-flowing river,” assistant village manager Dan Sarnoff said.

Music store manager Josh Mandel says flooding reached 5 feet in September and left a mess in his shop.

His reaction to the funding?

“The proof is in the pudding. When it’s done, I’ll be much happier, yes,” he said.

At least with funding, the ducks are in a row. The Army Corps of Engineers expects to begin work in 2023.

Millions of dollars in damage from the remnants of Ida convinced feds to improve the deal for Westchester taxpayers. Washington will pay 100% of the bill, up from 85% from an earlier plan.

CBS New York

Residents Living In Multi-Family Homes Running Into Issues Getting Their Fed-Issued At-Home COVID Tests Through USPS

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The federal government’s plan to send rapid COVID-19 tests to homes through the U.S. Postal Service doesn’t appear to be working for everyone. Meagan Furman lives in a house in Beacon, New York, that is split into three different units and is occupied by 10 people. When she went to apply for free COVID tests through the USPS website it said the address was already used to claim the four tests per household that are offered. “I was like, ‘Oh wow, this is easy.’ You just put in your name and your address, submit, and then it kicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Congressional House Hearing Held To Discuss COVID’s Impact On Arts Industry

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a dramatic appeal Wednesday to help the arts and culture industries across the country as the pandemic continues to impact millions of artists. Some people from the Tri-State Area testified before a congressional committee. From ballet to Broadway, COVID closed the curtains on almost every stage. Nearly three years into the pandemic, Carson Elrod is one of the country’s 5.2 million creative workers still struggling to find work. “As part of our bi-weekly COVID protocols, I and three other people in the cast and crew tested positive, and the theater had to shut the show, so we closed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Concerned New Jersey Parents Call For Remote Learning Option Amid COVID Surge

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — COVID cases are dropping in New Jersey and New York, but despite the trend, some parents are still worried. As most children went back to school in person Tuesday, there were some parents in New Jersey who kept their kids home out of fear. “No one should have to make decisions like that,” Jersey City mom Sabila Khan told CBS2’s Jessica Layton. Khan lost her father to COVID and can’t let go of the feeling that having a remote option is safer right now. It’s a concern growing for other parents as Omicron cases remain a problem. COVID VACCINE New York...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

New York City Leaders Bracing For Avalanche Of Evictions After Moratorium Expires

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City leaders are bracing for an avalanche of evictions after the state’s moratorium expired over the weekend. Outside Kings County Civil Court in Brooklyn, housing advocates handed out pamphlets informing tenants of their options. There are currently around 200,000 pending cases in the city, and there’s fear that number could rise. “If you haven’t received a certified letter from housing court or from the marshals, you’re not evicted. You are allowed to stay in your home. You should not leave,” said Nicholas Vargas, with Brooklyn Eviction Defense. “At the end of the day, we look at economic numbers here. Most people have returned back to work. Job openings are there,” said Vito Signorile, with the Rent Stabilization Association. Legal experts say as long as tenants are eligible and have applied for the emergency rental assistance program, they can’t be evicted.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
