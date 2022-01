These last two season have seen a lot of mending. Reparations for an NFL franchise that had not seen the playoffs in thirteen years. Tampa Bay the darling of the NFL’verse. For a town that for so long put in its dues, the title of Champa Bay, and all the pomp and circumstance that goes with it. But what memories will endure the longest? The rights made wrong? The history ledger brought to even. The paybacks that were a long time coming?

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO