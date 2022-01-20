US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “To Paradise” by Hanya Yanagihara (Doubleday)

2. “The Horsewoman” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)

3. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine)

4. “Something to Hide” by Elizabeth George (Viking)

5. “Invisible” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

7. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

8. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

9. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

10.“Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

11.“The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

12.“Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

13.“Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)

14.“Fear No Evil” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

15.“End of Days” by Brad (Taylor Morrow)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Baby Steps Millionaires” by Dave Ramsey (Ramsey Press)

2. “The Great Reset” by Glenn Beck (Forefront)

3. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy (Skyhorse)

4. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)

5. “Unthinkable” by Jamie Raskin (Harper)

6. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

7. “A Little Closer to Home” by Ginger Zee (Hyperion Avenue)

8. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

9. “Hero on a Mission” by Donald Miller (HarperCollins Leadership)

10.“Jesus Listens” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

11.“Will” by Will Smith (Penguin Press)

12.“The Comfortable Kitchen” by Alex Snodgrass (Morrow)

13.“The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

14.“How Civil Wars Start” by Barbara F. Walter (Crown)

15.“Rise” by Lindsey Vonn (Dey Street)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “The Affair” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. “Forgotten in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

3. “19 Yellow Moon Road” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

4. “Reacher: Killing Floor (movie tie-in)” by Lee Child (Berkley)

5. “Annihilation Road” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

6. “Preacher’s Inferno” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

7. “Biscuits and Gravy” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

8. “Tough Customer Sandra Brown” by (Pocket)

9. “Till Murder Do Us Part” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central)

10.“Last Stage to El Paso” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

11.“Neighbors” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

12.“Evenings” by the Fire” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

13.“The Magic Circle” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

14.“Lost” by James Patterson (Grand Central)

15.“Thick as Thieves” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

2. ”The Love Hypothesis ” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

3. ”Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba: Stories of…. ” by Ryoji (Hirano Viz)

4. ”Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)

5. ”People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

6. ” HWPO” by Mat Fraser (Rodale)

7. ”The Paris Detective” by Patterson/DiLallo (Grand Central)

8. ”The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

9. ”The Coast-to-Coast Murders” by Patterson/Barker (Grand Central)

10. ”Night Road ” b yKristin Hannah (Griffin)

11. ”Clarity & Connection ” by Yung Pueblo (Andrews McMeel)

12. ”Keep Sharp ” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

13. ”The Official Act Prep Guide 2021–2022” by ACT (Wiley)

14. ”Weather Girl” by Rachel Lynn Solomon (Berkley)

15. T ”he Family You Make” by Jill Shalvis (Morrow)

