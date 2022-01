The bodies of four people, including an infant and a teen, were found in the Canadian province of Manitoba near the United States border in what the Royal Canadian Mounted Police believe was a failed crossing attempt during a blizzard.RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said it's believed they died from exposure. MacLatchy said U.S. authorities had notified RCMP on Wednesday about a different group of people who had been apprehended after crossing into the U.S. from near the town of Emerson Manitoba. That group had items for an infant but no baby was with them. That led authorities...

