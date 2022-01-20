ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Swinney hits the recruiting trail, stops by school of nation's No. 1 RB

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3113eR_0drOAeMR00

Dabo Swinney was spotted on the recruiting trail in the Sunshine State Thursday.

Clemson’s head coach made his first stop Venice (Fla.) High School. Swinney met with the head coach of four-star defensive end Damon Wilson, who Clemson has a great deal of interest in.

Wilson picked up a Clemson offer on June 1, 2021.

He ranks as the No. 8 edge rusher and No. 103 overall prospect nationally in the 2023 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

This afternoon, Swinney was joined by his top offensive lieutenants in offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter and running backs coach C.J. Spiller, as the trio stopped by Lehigh Senior High School (Lehigh Acres, Fla.).

Lehigh Senior, of course, is the home of the nation’s No. 1 running back in the 2023 recruiting class, Richard Young.

Young (5-11, 200) is ranked as the No. 1 running back and No. 17 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Young took an unofficial visit to Clemson back on June 25 and received a scholarship offer the very same day. The Tigers have offered just two running backs in the 2023 class — Young and Blessed Trinity Catholic (Roswell, Ga.) four-star Justice Haynes.

Later Thursday, Swinney, along with Streeter and receivers coach Tyler Grisham, stopped by the high school of Clemson’s lone commitment in the 2023 recruiting class.

Edison (Miami, Fla.) four-star receiver Nathaniel Joseph has been committed to the Tigers since September. Joseph (5-8, 170) is ranked as the No. 14 wide receiver and No. 121 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4uq0_0drOAeMR00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Lehigh Acres, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Martin
Person
Tyler Grisham
Person
Dabo Swinney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Trail#American Football#Tigers#Rbs#Coachchaney96
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy