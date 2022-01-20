ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

International flight turns around after passenger refuses to wear mask: Officials

By Bill Hutchinson, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kn26Y_0drOAZtg00
Medical mask full frame Alicia Llop/Getty Images

MIAMI — A first-class passenger who allegedly refused to wear a mask disrupted a London-bound American Airlines flight Wednesday night and prompted the pilot to turn back to Miami so the customer could be booted off the aircraft, police and airline officials said.

American Airlines Flight 38, with 129 passengers and 14 crew members aboard, was over the Atlantic Ocean when the passenger allegedly refused to obey instructions to wear a mask and became disruptive, a spokesperson for the airline said.

The flight departed Miami International Airport at about 7:40 p.m. local time. About an hour into the flight, the pilot decided to turn the Boeing 777 aircraft around and head back to Miami, according to the airline.

The flight was ultimately canceled and the passengers needed to rebook on future flights, the airline's spokesperson said.

"The flight landed safely at MIA where local law enforcement met the aircraft. We thank our crew for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," American Airlines said in a statement.

Steve Freeman, a passenger on the flight, told ABC Miami affiliate WPLG the woman was verbally abusive to the flight crew.

"She sat behind us in first class -- she was a first-class passenger and was extremely abusive to the stewards," said Freeman, who was flying home to London. "I could see the writing on the wall -- they gave her a lot of warnings, so we were kind of ready for it."

He said flight attendants tried to offer the passenger several different masks.

"She complained about each mask," Freeman said.

Det. Argemis Colome of the Miami-Dade Police Department told ABC News on Thursday that police were contacted by American Airlines about a disruptive female passenger refusing to wear a mask.

Colome said police officers met the plane when it returned to the Miami International Airport. He said officers escorted the passenger off the plane, but she was not arrested or charged.

Colome said the woman, whose name was not released, was turned over to American Airlines officials to handle administratively.

A spokesperson for American Airlines told ABC News on Thursday that the woman has been placed on the airline's internal no-fly list pending an investigation. Such incidents are referred to the Federal Aviation Administration as part of a standard reporting process, the spokesperson said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Man charged for Delta flight disturbance after mooning fellow passengers

A passenger onboard a Delta Airlines flight from Dublin to New York JFK has been charged with assaulting cabin crew following a Covid-related disturbance. Shane McInerney, who was identified in an unsealed criminal complaint on Friday, was arrested after landing in New York last month and arraigned in Brooklyn federal court.It comes after, as the criminal complaint alleges, Mr McInerney was embroiled in an onboard disturbance with fellow passengers and cabin crew after he refused to wear mask, “despite being asked dozens of times”. As well as violating Delta Airlines rules on mask wearing onboard flights, a passenger had “an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#International Flight#Atlantic Ocean#Mia#Abc Miami#Wplg#Det#Abc News
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD
The Independent

US blocks flights by Chinese airlines in escalating dispute

The United States moved Friday to block 44 flights to the U.S. by Chinese airlines in retaliation for China forcing the cancellation of flights by U.S. airlines.The Transportation Department order affecting four Chinese airlines is the latest development in a long-running dispute over COVID-19 restrictions.China previously barred some inbound flights by Delta Air Lines United Airlines and American Airlines after passengers on earlier flights tested positive for the virus. The U.S. maintains that China’s actions violated a treaty over access to each country by the other country’s airlines.The Transportation Department said that China’s move to block 44...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Boeing
AFP

US suspends 44 passenger flights to China operated by Chinese carriers

The United States announced Friday that it was suspending 44 Chinese passenger flights from America to the Asian giant in response to restrictive moves by Beijing on US carriers under its Covid-19 protocols. China maintains strict controls over border entry including slashed flights and a "circuit breaker" policy where routes are halted if too many infections are brought in on the flights. China's aviation authority used the circuit breaker policy to cancel flights by American, Delta and United airlines when passengers who tested negative for Covid before takeoff later tested positive once arriving in China. The US Department of Transportation wrote in its order Friday that "actions impairing the operations of Delta, American and United as described above are adverse to the public interest and warrant proportionate remedial action by the department."
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Influencer pilot accused of crashing his plane on purpose in California for attention

A YouTuber and former Olympian has been accused of deliberately crashing his plane in California to get attention on social media.Trevor Jacob, a former US Olympic snowboarder turned social media star, stirred controversy after he uploaded a YouTube video titled “I Crashed My Plane” on Christmas Eve last year.Mr Jacob filmed the entire incident using GoPro cameras attached to different parts of the single-engine aircraft and had one camera on his person as well.In the video, Mr Jacob can be seen parachuting out of the plane and filming the aircraft crashing into the foothills of the Los Padres National Forest.Mr...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Two Canadian tourists shot dead at Mexican resort

Two Canadians were shot dead and another was wounded at a hotel in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on Friday.Quintana Roo state security chief Lucio Hernández said in a tweet that the violence erupted after an “argument between hotel guests”.Citing Canadian authorities, he added that the gunman as well as the two victims involved in the shooting at Hotel Xcaret had criminal records related to robbery, drug, and weapons offenses.In a separate tweet, Mr Hernández also appealed for any information about the gunman, who was wearing a light gray sweatshirt and sweatpants. The security chief also shared a CCTV photograph of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Essential Travelers Crossing Into U.S. Borders By Land Must Show Proof Of COVID Vaccination

(CBSDFW.COM) – The Department of Homeland Security is requiring all essential travelers crossing into the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination starting Saturday, Jan. 22. The new restrictions will apply to non-U.S. individuals who are traveling for both essential and non-essential reasons. They will not apply to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, or U.S. nationals. COVID-19 testing is not required for entry via a land port of entry or ferry terminal. First announced in October 2021, the changes will align public health measures that govern land travel with those that govern incoming international air travel, according to DHS. Non-U.S. individuals traveling to the U.S. via land ports of entry or ferry terminals, whether for essential or non-essential reasons, must: verbally attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status provide proof of a CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccination, as outlined on the CDC website present a valid Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI)-compliant document, such as a valid passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, or Enhanced Tribal Card be prepared to present any other relevant documents requested by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer during a border inspection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Missing Something? Try Checking BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport’s Lost & Found

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re missing something, have you tried checking BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport? The Transportation Security Administration has recovered hundreds of items, from clothes and belts to sleep apnea monitors and electronic devices, over the past few months as travel ramped up for the holiday season. “Hats, gloves, belts, toiletries, cell phones, keys, sunglasses, prescription glasses and more,” TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said. The influx of stray belongings spikes over the holidays and, because TSA only hangs onto these items for 30 days, they want to get the word out that your missing items could be in the agency’s lost-and-found. “TSA officers...
TRAVEL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
48K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy