Valeri leaves Timbers for Lanus in Argentina's top division

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri is heading home to Argentina. , Valeri scored 100 goals and 104 assists in 306 matches across all competitions. He's the team regular season leader for both goals (86) and assists (91). Valeri is just the third player in...

Portland Timbers transfer club legend Diego Valeri to Club Atlético Lanús

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Timbers and club legend Diego Valeri have mutually agreed on the midfielder’s transfer to his boyhood club in Argentina, Club Atlético Lanús, both teams announced today. The Timbers legend departs the club after a stellar nine-year career with Portland. In conjunction...
After 9 years with club, Timbers officially announce Valeri's departure

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – After a period of speculation, the Portland Timbers have announced midfielder Diego Valeri’s departure nine years after joining the club. In a Thursday release, the Timbers F.C. said the decision for Valeri to return to his “boyhood club” in Argentina, Club Atlético Lanús, was mutual.
Diego Valeri
#Portland Timbers#Mls Cup#Ap#European#The Portland Thorns#The Lanus Academy
Argentina
