President Biden is a bust. It is a conclusion stemming from his first year in office that Americans cannot reasonably deny. Tempting as it is for the president’s political opponents to gloat, they should not: As its leader goes, so goes the nation. Rather, Americans ought to prepare for future opportunities to turn the page and begin a fresh chapter in U.S. leadership. They must also be prepared to steel themselves against the inevitable rage emanating from the president’s crestfallen comrades.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 DAYS AGO