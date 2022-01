SALT LAKE CITY — If you have a complaint with the strike zone at Smith's Ballpark, you'll have to take it up with a computer this season. Major League Baseball, in a job posting this week, announced that its Automated Ball and Strike system will be expanded to more minor league ballparks this season, including Salt Lake City and the entire Triple-A West league that the Salt Lake Bees play in.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO