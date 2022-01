The broad electrification scenario of recent photovoltaics roadmaps predicts that by 2050 we will need more than 60"‰TW of photovoltaics installed and must be producing up to 4.5"‰TW of additional capacity each year if we are to rapidly reduce emissions to 'net zero' and limit global warming to <2"‰Â°C. Given that at the end of 2020, just over 700"‰GW peak was installed, this represents an enormous manufacturing task that will create a demand for a variety of minerals. We predict that growth to 60"‰TW of photovoltaics could require up to 486"‰Mt of aluminium by 2050. A key concern for this large aluminium demand is its large global warming potential. We show that it will be critical to maximize the use of secondary aluminium and rapidly decarbonize the electricity grid within 10"‰years if cumulative emissions are to be kept below 1,000"‰Mt of CO2 equivalent by 2050.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO