Yamaha’s Ténéré 700 is already a huge success in the middleweight adventure class, but the upcoming Raid version that the firm previewed in prototype form last year promises to elevate it to a new level of ability and practicality. Last year’s Raid prototype unveiled at the EICMA show in Milan envisioned what the Ténéré might look like if the large, twin-cylinder bikes that ruled Paris-Dakar during its ‘80s and ‘90s heyday were still in use. The prototype was loaded with high-end suspension and race-oriented bolt-on parts, but the production machine—seen for the first time in these newly published patents from Yamaha—takes a more modest approach, focusing on major bodywork changes and leaving it up to customers to decide if they want to upgrade the rest of the bike.

