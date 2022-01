The AFC Divisional Round kicks off the weekend, and Sunday night’s game between the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium projects to be a very good one. The Chiefs lost 38-20 to the Bills in Week 5, and both teams are coming off impressive outings in last weekend’s opening round of the playoffs: Buffalo beat the New England Patriots 47-17; the Chiefs drubbed the Pittsburgh Steelers 42-21.

