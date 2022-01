There are so many amazing cars in GTA Online but what ones do we think are the best and more importantly what ones will help you beat your mates in a race. Throughout this list you might be thinking what is the logical format to this list. Well we’ll be working off of supercars that are in the same class and these will be ranked from worst to best in said class. The class we’re working from today is Super – Obviously. So let’s see what cars we have and if you can afford them.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO